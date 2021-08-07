GOSHEN — On Wednesday the Goshen High School Crimson Marching Band took to the practice field near the high school to prepare for the coming competition season.
“For the kids it has been a pretty normal summer anyway, we had our normal June rehearsals, then we had our band camp in July,” Band Director Tom Cox said. “It has gone great. We really haven’t lost anybody due to COVID-related things, so we’re crossing our fingers going forward here that we’ll get back to normal.”
The band’s competition schedule is:
- Sept. 11 — Goshen Invitational at Goshen High School
- Sept. 18 — Concord Invitational at Concord High School
- Sept. 25 — Penn Carnival of Bands at Penn High School
- Oct. 2 — Bands of America Regional in Toledo, Ohio
- Oct. 16 — Indiana State School Music Association Regionals — Class A & C at Lafayette Jefferson High School
- Oct. 22-23 BOA: Indianapolis Super Regional — preliminaries at Lucas Oil Stadium
- Oct. 30 — ISSMA Semi-State — Class A at Ben Davis High School
- Nov. 6 — ISSMA State Finals at Lucas Oil Stadium
