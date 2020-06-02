GOSHEN — Vote centers in Goshen were busy but not packed this morning as primary election 2020 got underway. The centers were set up with precautions against COVID-19, and voters, many wearing masks, were cautious but did not seem overly concerned about voting in person.
“I felt comfortable coming in today,” said Rachel Miller of Goshen, who was voting in her very first election at Maple City Chapel. She said she wasn’t concerned because that even with protection from the coronavirus, ultimately her fate was in God’s hands.
Her mom, Julia Miller, Goshen, said since it was Rachel’s first time voting they really wanted to do so in person “and we got to do it together,” she said.
Both felt it was important to exercise their right to vote, and to vote in officials who will well represent them.
Also exercising his right to vote was Dan Becker of Goshen, who stopped in at Grace Community Church to cast his ballot. He believed proper precautions were being taken. He was upset, though, that Greencroft was listed as a voting center and when he went there, he was turned away because it was for residents only. He thought if it was private, the vote center should not have been listed with the others.
Elkhart County Clerk Chris Anderson said that as of about 10:45 a.m., there were 4,270 votes counted. It is lower than normal for a presidential election. But Elkhart County had a much higher than normal mail-in ballot count of about 10,000.
Anderson said, the oldest person to cast a ballot in the primary this morning was 104, and "the oldest first-time voter just cast their ballot at one of my vote centers. They are 70. ... That makes me feel good.”
As for the absentee ballots, “Normally, we have in the neighborhood of 9,000 to 11,000 in-person early votes and then 1,500 to 2,000 absentee votes by mail. This year, we have close to 10,000 by mail and 1,500 by absentee in person,” he said. “It just flip-flopped.”
The secretary of state has given Elkhart County extra days to get those absentee ballots added into the results, Anderson said. Some results will be in tonight, “but we may end up scanning in some of our absentee by mail ballots over the course of the next couple of days,” he added.
The central count staff, which was not at full capacity this morning, are moving through the ballots rather quickly, he said. Because some count staff did not show up this morning, he is hoping to get replacements this afternoon.
The election staff will work late into the night to get as many votes counted as possibly. However, Anderson does not want to stay past midnight because he and several staff members will have put in 21 hours at that point. And they have been putting in long hours for the past three weeks, he explained. “When you get tired, that’s when mistakes happen,” Anderson said, and that it something he does not want. “… We will take this into the next day if it takes longer as the secretary has given us authority to do.”
There were some minor hiccups this morning, but vote centers were open at about 6 a.m.
Maple City Chapel vote center election supervisor Sharon Harder said they experienced no problems and turnout has been good. She had many new election workers and they have been doing a good job.
“I was surprised by the turnout,” she said. “I was afraid it would be really, really low.”
The numbers are definitely not what one would see during a presidential election, but voters were consistently coming in.
“People are in good spirits,” she said. “It might be the weather.”
She said the cotton swabs on the touch screen voting machines worked really well — even better than the styluses.
Grace Community Church voter center supervisor Boyd Smith had a paper jam in the vote counting machine, but was able to fix it without a problem. “It’s going well,” he said. People are coming in and exercising their right to vote.
Like at the other vote centers, there were glass guards between the staff and voters, hand sanitizer for people to use, cotton swabs to vote with and disinfectant for the machines and tables. “We want to make the person across from us feel psychologically safe,” Smith explained. They are taking as many precautions as possible so that people can vote in person.
“Everybody here has given up their time,” he said. “I’m thankful civic-minded people are doing their part.”
