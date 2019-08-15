Man sentenced following meth-dealing plea

GOSHEN — A southern Indiana man will spend a couple years in prison for dealing methamphetamine in a case decided in Elkhart County
John Miller, 31, of Freetown was sentenced during a hearing in Elkhart County Circuit Court Thursday. The term followed stipulations in an agreement for Miller to plead guilty in the case.
Judge Michael Christofeno sentenced Miller to two years in prison with placement in a therapeutic drug program, followed by two years of home detention and four years of probation. The home detention and probation were allowed to be transferred to Brown County, where Christofeno said Miller now resides.
Miller assured the judge he’s on a path to doing the right thing from now on.
“I do believe that this will be a great curriculum of accountability,” he told the court.
Miller pleaded guilty to a Level 4 felony count of dealing methamphetamine in February. The sentencing was delayed for the past several months to give him time to complete a drug treatment program.
A second count of possession of a syringe and separate drug possession case were dropped as part of the plea agreement.
Miller was free on bond during the hearing. He was taken into custody after the sentence was ordered.
GUILTY PLEA
Several other hearings were held in Circuit Court Thursday.
Among them, an Elkhart man admitted to drug and weapon charges in separate cases.
Branden Carroll, 45, pleaded guilty to a Level 5 felony count of possession of methamphetamine in one case, and then to a misdemeanor count of possession of a handgun without a license in another case.
Carroll said he had less than five grams of the drug and a gun when he was arrested by Elkhart police in November 2017. He said he had a different handgun with him in a vehicle when he was arrested on the weapons charge by Elkhart County police about a year later in November 2018.
Terms of the plea call for Carroll to serve an approximately three-and-a-half year sentence in custody plus two years two years of probation. A second count of possession of drug paraphernalia was dropped along with two other meth possession cases.
Judge Christofeno accepted the plea and convicted Carroll. He then scheduled Sept. 26 as the date for sentencing.
Aimee Ambrose can be reached at aimee.ambrose@goshennews.com or 574-533-2151, ext. 316.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.