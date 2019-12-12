LIGONIER — A Warsaw man was killed when his car was struck by a train in Ligonier Wednesday night.
William Sanford, 41, drove onto a railroad crossing on Perry Road west of Gerber Street in front of an approaching Amtrak train around 10:50 p.m., Noble County police said in a news release. Sanford’s car was then struck by the train.
Sanford died at the scene. No injuries were reported by staff or passengers on the train, police said.
The crash remains under investigation.
