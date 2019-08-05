Main Street redesign to begin Aug. 19

GOSHEN — Goshen Board of Public Works and Safety members Monday gave the green light to several requests by the Goshen Engineering Department needed in order to keep the long-planned Main Street redesign project moving ahead as scheduled.
According to Dustin Sailor, director of public works for the city, project contractor Niblock Excavating has announced its intention to begin work on the Main Street redesign project Aug. 19, and anticipates beginning the project with sidewalk work on the south end of the project corridor between Madison and Pike streets.
“Niblock has requested permission to implement a rolling sidewalk and parking space closure along Main Street,” Sailor told the board. “The closure may also include a restriction of the outside travel lanes, but two-way traffic will remain in place during this stage of construction.”
Sailor noted that the rolling closure is anticipated to occur between Aug. 19 and the end of September.
The requested rolling closure was approved unanimously.
Also approved in connection with the project Monday was a second request by Sailor to allow for construction staging during the project to occur in the city-owned parking area behind the Papa Johns restaurant on Pike Street.
“The corridor is pretty tight, and we don’t want to stage anything in the right of way there,” Sailor told the board. “The city does own some property north of Pike Street, formerly addressed 313, 315, 321 and 323 N. Main St., and we’re asking for permission to allow Niblock to stage on that property.”
THE PROJECT
Goshen Redevelopment Commission members on July 19 approved a $989,657 contract with Niblock Excavating of Bristol for the redesign project.
Niblock’s bid was the lowest of four bids submitted for consideration during the commission’s July 15 meeting.
According to Leslie Biek, civil traffic engineer for the city, the overall project will consist of repaving Main Street between Monroe and Pike streets and adding angled parking between Madison and Pike Streets to increase the number of parking spaces. The road also will be reduced to two lanes.
In addition, four-way stops will be placed on the intersections of Clinton, Washington and Jefferson streets. The plan also adds a mid-block crossing between Jefferson and Washington streets.
Once completed, the thoroughfare’s reconfiguration will allow the road to slow vehicular traffic and to be more pedestrian-friendly, she explained of the overall goal of the project.
Once the initial concrete work has been completed, likely in late September or early October, Biek said the next step in the process will be to begin paving of the roadway, weather permitting.
During paving, Main Street between Pike and Madison streets will be closed to traffic for approximately two weeks, and detours will be put in place utilizing Third and Pike streets to direct traffic around the closure, Biek explained. Striping of the roadway is then projected for the second half of October.
CHANGE OF OWNERSHIP
At the heart of the Main Street redesign project is the recent transfer of ownership of Main Street from the state to the city, which was made official this past April.
That change in turn was made possible by the recently completed U.S. 33 North Connector route, an $18.9 million project that involved rerouting U.S. 33 from in front of Goshen High School at Monroe Street, along the Ninth Street corridor to Pike Street, with the ultimate goal of getting traffic off of Main Street and helping traffic get through town quicker without as many lights. As part of that change, control of Third Street was turned over to the state, and relabeled as the new Ind. 15 route.
Once that transfer of ownership was made official April 19, the city assumed control over Main Street from Pike Street to Madison Street and Madison from Main Street to the new U.S. 33, paving the way for the thoroughfare’s long-discussed redesign.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, board members:
• Approved a request by the Goshen Farmers Market to partially close off Washington Street between the corner of Second Street and Washington to Third Street and Washington from 5 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 14 for the annual Salsa Festival.
• Approved a request by S&R Properties LLC for use of the city’s right of way to replace the front steps at 405-405 1/2 E. Jefferson St.
• Approved a $4,486 change order with the Indiana Department of Transportation for the lining of a city manhole on Madison Street.
• Were informed that city trick-or-treating hours for 2019 will be from 5:30 to 8 p.m. on Oct. 31.
John Kline can be reached at john.kline@goshennews.com or 574-533-2151, ext. 315. Follow John on Twitter @jkline_TGN
