MIDDLEBURY — Saddle up for LoveWay’s 25th annual Ride-A-Thon this Saturday. This year’s event includes some new entertainment.
The morning will start off with an all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast provided and served by the Exchange Club of Elkhart County from 7–10 a.m. The cost for breakfast, including sausage and a drink, is $6.
Registration for the scenic eight-mile trail ride will take place from 8–9:30 a.m., with lead off at 10 a.m. sharp. Horse owners are encouraged by LoveWay officials to collect pledges and enjoy a ride through the woods, hills and meadows that the Riegsecker family has allowed LoveWay to use. The minimum fee to ride is $50, which includes access to the trail, a hot lunch after the ride, a goody bag and a reserved seat for a live horse experience with Sadie Fisher of “Unbridled Equine.” Fisher, professional horse trainer and entertainer, will perform a horse stunt show at 1:30 p.m.
“It’s the most fun ride through the most beautiful countryside to raise money for the greatest organization in hundreds of miles,” said Lori Nisley, LoveWay board member. Nisley has been a volunteer for more than 25 years and has participated in the ride every year.
TO REGISTER OR RAISE FUNDS
Those who don’t plan on riding can still collect sponsorships from family and friends in support of LoveWay. Pricing for trail ride participation is $50 per adult and $30 per child age 17 and younger. All registration will be completed online this year by following the link below.
For more information, contact Shelley Becker at 574-825-5666, lovewayinc.org" target="_blank">info@lovewayinc.org, or visit lovewayinc.org or give.classy.org/RideAThon2019.
The public is invited to the breakfast, but a participant must have their own horse for the ride-a-thon, organizer said.
FRIDAY NIGHT EVENTS CANCELED
Due to the weather forecast for Friday evening, LoveWay officials said Family Night at the Stable is being canceled.
“While this is unfortunate and we do sincerely apologize for any inconvenience, we feel this is the best decision for our guests, entertainment, staff and volunteers,” according to a statement issued by LoveWay.
Those who have already registered for Family Night or would like to attend the Sadie Fisher show at 1:30 p.m. Saturday are invited to attend. Tickets for this show are available for purchase at the door and are $10 each or $25 for a family of four ($5 per additional household member). All preregistered/ prepaid Family Night at the Stable tickets will be honored for the Saturday 1:30 p.m. show, organizers said. Food trucks will be on site for guests to purchase food as well.
