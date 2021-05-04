These Indiana lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

Quick Draw Midday: 03-04-06-11-12-20-21-30-34-39-40-42-43-44-49-57-60-61-73-79, BE: 40

Daily Three-Midday: 1-8-9, SB: 8

Daily Four-Midday: 0-4-0-3, SB: 8

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $345 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $142 million

Monday

Cash 5: 12-22-27-30-35

Estimated jackpot: $694,500

Cash4Life: 13-18-27-28-60, Cash Ball: 2

Quick Draw Midday: 03-09-15-16-17-20-22-29-34-38-40-46-48-49-58-63-70-72-75-79, BE: 72

Daily Three-Midday: 4-9-5, SB: 3

Daily Three-Evening: 2-5-7, SB: 5

Daily Four-Midday: 6-3-8-6, SB: 3

Daily Four-Evening: 7-0-3-5, SB: 5

Quick Draw Evening: 07-08-18-24-26-29-31-32-36-39-45-47-54-61-62-64-65-72-74-75, BE: 18

