NAPPANEE — The route for the Thankful Four Run, which started in 2004 in memory of Kelsey Mikel, who was killed in a tragic car accident, was approved at Monday afternoon’s Board of Public Works and Safety meeting.
Mark Mikel was present at the meeting and said this is the 21st year for the run.
“The 18th since we got big and the 14th in Nappanee after we moved it from Wakarusa,” he said, adding with a laugh, “By the way I get a call from Wakarusa every year asking us to bring it back.”
Mikel said they’ll have 700 runners and walkers this year in the two mile and four mile walk and run. They’ll start at 8 a.m. Thanksgiving morning, on Panther Drive, and finish on the track. He said the event should be completed by 10:30 a.m. The four-mile run will mostly follow the bike path.
Mikel mentioned blocking Woodview Drive and Street Superintendent Brent Warren questioned that saying they’d never had a hard closure on Woodview Drive before. Mikel corrected saying he meant having a police presence to allow the participants to get started and then they’d have volunteers along the route.
Mikel also share the event has raised over $100,000 in scholarships through the Kelsey Mikel Memorial Foundation, in memory of his daughter. Mayor Phil Jenkins thanked him for keeping the event in Nappanee.
2022 Fire Contracts
The board approved fire contracts for the four townships the city services. One of the township trustees, Ken Miller of Union Township, was present. The mayor said he spoke to all of them. The city is asking for a $3,000 increase for 2022. Two of the townships — Scott and Jefferson — pay an additional $1500 to help pay for the rent on the South Side Fire Station. That amount did not change.
Jenkins said he separated the fire boundary and EMS boundary for Union Township as Foraker Fire Department covers some of Union Township.
Miller said he asked Foraker for dual response on some of the higher occupancy areas — a day care for example. Nappanee Fire Chief said he didn’t hear anything from Foraker yet but he thought that’d be fine.
The board approved all four contracts for $15,850 for 2022 plus an additional $1500 for Scott and Jefferson Townships.
Roof quotes received
Two quotes were received and opened for a new roof at the old Central School building, Main Street Suites.
The first quote was from Love Contracts, Inc., Nappanee with a base bid of $85,590. Clerk-treasurer Jeff Knight noted there were some exclusions listed.
The second was from R Yoder Construction with a base bid of $155,356.74 and an alternate bid of $113,438.92.
Planning & Zoning Administrator Todd Nunemaker said he wants to review the quotes and also talk to the contractors about the exclusions and alternates. They approved taking them under review and make a recommendation at the next board meeting on Dec. 13th.
However, later in the meeting during department reports he expressed concern about the fact that the next meeting wasn’t for three weeks and if the work isn’t started soon it may have to be put off until spring and the roof is in need of attention. Nunemaker said he solicited quotes for three roofs but the contractors didn’t have enough time to prepare all of them. He asked about being able to declare an emergency so they can get the work started soon.
City Attorney Brian Hoffer said he’d have to check into it. Mayor Jenkins made a motion to allow Hoffer and Nunemaker to work on it and if it’s allowable for the contract to be awarded before Dec. 13 because of the emergency nature of the work, that they be authorized to award it. The board agreed.
Water main projects
Andrew Robarge of Commonwealth Engineers was at the meeting and presented several items for the board’s approval, including pay application #11 for the Water Main Replacement Project, Division C in the amount of $83,010.30 to Indiana Earth.
Also change order #5 for that project, an extension of 54 days because of work added, a number of COVID cases, etc. was approved by the board. Robarge said they initially asked for 78 days but he and the mayor discussed it and decided 54 days was appropriate, bringing the substantial completion date to this Wednesday the 24th.
Mayor Jenkins said it would be ideal if the work was completed as it should have been
“Some things are out of our control and theirs, COVID being one but I think we’ve been more than fair with the extension,” Jenkins said. “I appreciate their efforts the last few weeks getting things done that we asked.”
The board also approved pay application #5 for the water tank improvements Division A. for $139,698.45. Robarge and Jenkins commented on the new tower being visible from a distance. Robarge said the goal is to have it all up within January.
The board approved an amendment to Commonwealth’s task order due to the extended work on Division C in the amount of $71,500.
The board also approved having a Commonwealth Resident Project Representative for the Intech Utility in the amount of $60,000.
In other business, the board:
• Approved pay applicant #1 for Wellfield Park and restrooms project totaling $237,194.50 — $176,275.06 for Wellfield Park, which is half the cost as the school system is paying the other half and $60,919.44 for the restrooms.
• Approved several excavations of public property permits.
• Removed from the table the sewer connection request for Hoosier Coating Industrial and approved the connection.
• Approved having Street Superintendent Brent Warren advertise now for a new hire for 2022 so they can get started early in 2022.
• Approved paying for damage to a property at 805 W. Market in the amount of $5,275
• Authorized Mayor Jenkins to sign the Community Crossing Matching Grant agreement.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.