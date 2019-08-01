For many school administrators and teachers, the start of a new school year is a greatly anticipated and exciting time.
Steve Hope, assistant superintendent in charge of secondary education at Goshen Community Schools, is especially looking forward to the start of the 2019-2020 school year.
“We always enjoy this time of year,” Hope said. “We’ve got some exciting changes and I’m looking forward to the first day of school.”
Hope is also enthusiastic about changes being made to the Goshen school system.
Some changes happening this year include a new traffic pattern designed to make pick-ups and drop-offs easier and also a switch from half-day to full-day Head Start at Model, West Goshen and Waterford elementary schools.
Goshen High School is also in the process of adding on to the front of the building in an attempt to solve issues caused by a large student population. Hope said this has been a problem for a several years as the number of high school enrollments has increased.
Hope believes the new implementations will prove to be beneficial to Goshen Schools.
According to several third-grade teachers at Model, changes to their school are expected to lower class sizes and provide teachers with more collaboration time.
“Our school system is happy to provide quality instruction to each and every student each and every day,” Hope said.
WA-NEE
Wa-Nee Community Schools staffers are eager to move forward with several changes as well.
Wa-Nee Superintendent Thomas Edington said, Wawasee School Corp. has a new student information system, designed to be used by parents to access their child’s grades and pay fees and lunch payments. In addition to the new information system, improvements to security are also being made. The security upgrades were made possible by a school safety referendum that was passed this spring.
Because of this referendum, funding is now available to add additional cameras around the schools, improve glass structures and hire two more resource officers and four mental health counselors.
The school system is also welcoming 20 new teachers this year.
“We are looking forward to seeing kids back in the halls,” Edington said.
Many other local schools are preparing for new and returning students to walk through the doors in the next few weeks.
MIDDLEBURY
Middlebury Community Schools Superintendent Jane Allen said her most favorite day of the year is the first day of school.
Allen stated that the Middlebury school system will be experiencing new changes in leadership at various schools in the school corporation.
Currently, no curricular changes are being made.
An ongoing family and consumer science department remodeling project at Northridge Middle School will continue through this week and will be finished before school starts.
CONCORD
At Concord Community Schools, several considerable changes are being made throughout the school system.
According to Concord Schools Communications Coordinator Julie Beer, there are changes in leadership in the school corporation, most notably the hiring of a new superintendent, Tim Tahara.
There are multiple ongoing building projects happening this year, including the renovation of the Beickman Performing Arts Center and several additions to the high school, which include additions for a fitness and performance center and a college-and-career-readiness section.
Modifications are also being made to security at the junior high school. The junior high has implemented new traffic-flow patterns for safety reasons.
“These changes were made in an effort ensure the safety of students and staff as they arrive to and depart from the junior high school by creating one entry and exit point,” Dr. Mandy Davis, the junior high’s principal, said.
Also happening this year, the high school will be switching from trimesters to semesters.
No changes are being made this year to the curriculum, Mickey Wagner, director of elementary education at Concord Community Schools, said.
FAIRFIELD
Fairfield Community Schools are welcoming a new superintendent, Robert Evans, this year in addition to several new high school administrators.
Several changes are being made in the Fairfield school system, including STEM certification for all the elementary schools, so that the teaching of science, technology and mathematics are enhanced and problem-solving skills are a focus of instruction, Evans said.
This year, Evans said he is focused on providing the best environments for learning at all of the schools in the Fairfield school corporation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.