Local seniors 'adopted' on Facebook

SYRACUSE — High school seniors in north central Indiana are being adopted with their parents’ consent.
“We’re sitting here, wishing we could do something for our community and to recognize these kids,” Syracuse resident Heather Brown said recently. She and her fiance, Travis Davidson, who owns a car dealership in town, were going to give a car to a senior. But with in-person school being canceled because of the novel coronavirus, plus prom, graduation, sports and more, the couple were trying to think of something a bit more broad.
Then Brown spotted a Facebook page, NE Indiana Adopt a Senior 2020, created by her friend Kari Saurbeck. The idea: parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles, even the students themselves — anyone really, can post a senior to be adopted with a photo and information about who they are, which school they attend and so on. If anyone on the page wants to adopt the senior, they can post that in the comments. Seniors can be adopted multiple times.
That page only covered a few counties around Allen County and not the more northcentral Indiana counties, including Brown’s own Kosciusko County. So she asked Saurbeck if she could steal the idea and North Central Indiana Adopt a Senior 2020 was born.
On April 16, the page went live and it has reached all the way down to Lafayette. Many seniors are from the Wawasee High School area, but there are also seniors from surrounding schools as well.
“Anyone can nominate a senior,” Brown said. “Even a college senior.”
People started putting their kids’ pictures on the page, and the adopting commenced. To adopt a student, a person just needs to comment that they will adopt the person and then direct message the poster to get details, Brown explained.
There’s no limit on how many seniors can be nominated.
Even some seniors have sent Brown their photos and information for her to post, she said.
Brown and Davidson know there are many things seniors are not able to experience right now, such as prom and graduation.
“We wanted to shine some light out there in these dark times,” she said.
Adopting a senior can be anything from sending cards to sending gift baskets and gift cards.
The person who adopts will send a message to their senior wanting to know what their favorite things are.
As for their part, Brown and Davidson moderate it and make sure all of the kids are getting adopted.
As of Friday morning, there were 672 page members.
Brown said some of the adopters are teachers or staff members at the schools, others are strangers who just want to do something nice for the seniors.
“Most people don’t know who these kids are,” Brown said. “They just want to do what’s right for the community.”
She believes reaching out to seniors this way is making a huge difference.
“I think these kids are not expecting a lot,” she said, “but are thankful for what they’re getting. I’m really blown away by the generosity of people.”
To adopt, just go to the Facebook page, ask to join the group and they will accept you. Go through the pictures of seniors and see who you would like adopt — even if they’ve already been adopted, a person can adopt them again. “No rules,” Brown said. “Just go in and make somebody’s day.”
THE SENIORS
Ray Lenoir Jr.’s mom, Felicia Peete Hochstetler, saw a post on Facebook about the group and decided to enter. She is part of the Davidson Automobile Group page, where Davidson does a lot of giveaways.
Hochstetler said it was a cool idea since the seniors won’t have graduation and their prom was canceled. “Being a senior right now is just hard,” she said. “You look forward to your senior year.” And at Wawasee, only seniors can go to prom. “So this is your moment, this is your year,” she said.
“It’s cool that parents got together to show some support, some love to all the seniors,” Hochstetler said. “I thought it was a good way to show we appreciate you. Don’t give up now. You guys are awesome. We understand that you’ve worked hard and something has been taken away from you.”
Lenoir participated in theater, football, basketball and track. He had been at Wawasee, transferred to NorthWood High School in Nappanee and South Bend Riley, but came back to Wawasee his junior year.
Three people have adopted him.
“They are working on sending him stuff in the mail,” Hochstetler said. “I know two ladies who work in the Wawasee school district and another lady is outside of Syracuse who adopted him.”
Hochstetler adopted three girls of her own. Two are seniors at Wawasee and another is a senior at North Miami High School.
She made them senior shirts that had their high school on the front and their favorite quote or Bible verse on the back. She also made them a graduation key chain with the senior picture or a family picture and a graduation verse.
“My goal is to send a gift out each week until May 21,” which is Wawasee’s last day of school.
As for Lenoir, he said, “I think it’s pretty cool that something like this happened. I think it’s pretty neat that three women adopted me. I’m pretty excited to see how this goes.”
Having physical school shut down for the rest of the school year was much harder than what Lenoir thought it would be, especially not being with his friends. And school itself is harder because he said he has to figure out the work on his own, especially if there is no video chat.
“It’s a lot different,” Lenoir said.
Fairfield parent Kimberly Yoder has two seniors — twin daughters, Emily and Erica Yoder.
Originally, Yoder saw the NE Indiana page and “I thought that kind of stinks for our local area,” she said. Then this past weekend, she saw there was a page for this area.
“I’ve seen the girls be depressed and frustrated that they may not be able to walk through and go to prom,” she said. It made her feel bad that the girls won’t have the senior experiences others have had.
But through Adopt-a-Senior, she said, someone can help them celebrate their accomplishments.
Emily and Erica were adopted by the same two people. One of those two people have contacted them, and as of Monday they had not received anything.
“I guess that I hope my girls will see the generosity of people in the community who take on kids they might not even know,” Yoder said. She hopes they will take that type of service to heart and demonstrate something similar in their own lives.
Emily said, “I honestly like it and appreciate it. It’s nice that people are recognizing seniors and celebrate us. So it’s pretty cool.”
Erica said, “I think it’s very generous that they are taking time out of their day to recognize us and they don’t even know us.”
Emily added that to the people who adopted them, they both send “a huge thanks and that it means a lot to us both.”
Homeschoolers are also represented on the page.
Senior Paul Lovellette attended Wawasee High School at the beginning of this school year, but then began homeschooling. He has already achieved his diploma.
His mom, Heidi Lovellette said, “I think it was an awesome program that they’ve put out there. And the reason that I nominated him was he really worked hard this senior year to achieve his high school diploma. By doing that he got accepted at Goshen College, where he will be attending this fall.”
Paul has been adopted by three or four people now, she said. He does not know all of the personally. Some are former teachers or employees of Wawasee Community Schools.
He hasn’t received anything yet, but he’s thankful and surprised by the number of people willing to support him.
“It’s amazing how many people have either messaged us or adopted me through the thing,” Paul said. “It puts into focus how many people have supported me throughout my years.”
Heidi said their family is very active in the local church, and there are four seniors there who are also on the adoption page.
“It’s just been wonderful to see the outpouring of support for all the seniors,” Lovellette said. “They really are grieving. … “They’re not able to be together for the end of their senior year. Even at church they can’t be together to celebrate with each other.”