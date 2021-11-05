GOSHEN — Of Elkhart County’s seven public school corporations, four earned passing percentages higher than the state average on the 2021 Indiana Reading Evaluation and Determination (IREAD-3) assessment.
Student scores for the combined spring/summer 2021 IREAD-3 assessment were released Friday by the Indiana Department of Education.
According to the IDOE, the IREAD-3 is a grade three reading assessment developed in accordance with state legislation. It is designed to measure foundational reading skills based on Indiana Academic Standards through grade three.
All grade three students enrolled in accredited Indiana schools must participate in and attain a passing score on IREAD-3, according to the department. A summer retest opportunity is made available to students who did not pass IREAD-3 during the spring administration.
“Through significant research, we know how important it is that children learn to read by third grade, and we take that mission very seriously,” Indiana Secretary of Education Katie Jenner said in a provided statement. “Literacy is vital to ensure Indiana’s students are prepared to explore and experience a variety of pathways, and that’s why we’re working to empower Indiana’s schools and educators with research-based, proven strategies to support our students as they learn to read.”
LOCAL RESULTS
According to the report, the statewide passing average for the 2021 IREAD-3 assessment was 80.3%.
Of the county’s seven public school corporations, earning the highest score locally was Fairfield Community Schools with a 95.1% passing rate, followed by Baugo Community Schools with a 90.1% passing rate, Middlebury Community Schools with a 88.9% passing rate and Wa-Nee Community Schools with a 87.9% passing rate.
Earning scores lower than the statewide average were Goshen Community Schools with a passing rate of 73.4%, Concord Community Schools with a 71.9% passing rate and Elkhart Community Schools with a 66.1% passing rate.
FUTURE SUPPORT
While Friday’s report revealed that an average of about 20% of all third graders attending Indiana public schools did not achieve reading proficiency on the IREAD-3, the report goes on to note that an analysis across statewide student populations shows a significant literacy gap widening among Indiana’s racially and ethnically diverse, low-income, special education and English learner students.
According to the IDOE, given the academic disruptions resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, intentional effort will be required to ensure students receive foundational reading skills for long-term success.
“To provide additional support for Indiana schools as they teach students to read, IDOE is working to support schools in implementing evidence-based literacy practices based on the Science of Reading,” the report notes. “The Science of Reading is a compilation of scientific research on reading, reading development and reading instruction.
“To support schools as they implement evidence-based reading instruction, IDOE will partner with participating schools to train literacy coaches to help local educators implement Science of Reading-based instruction in their classrooms,” the report adds. “Local schools can opt-in to the initiative, with a focus on schools where IREAD-3 and ILEARN results show that students need the greatest support as they learn to read.”
According to the report, IDOE plans to begin training coaches and school faculty on the Science of Reading by summer 2022.
