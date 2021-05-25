GOSHEN — A Goshen-based plastic pulverizing company will be required to cease discharging microplastics into a local waterway as part of an agreement approved by the Goshen Board of Public Works and Safety Monday afternoon.
During the meeting, board members approved an agreement with Brunk Real Estate LLC, owner of Brunk Plastic Services at 803 Logan St., regarding the discovery that the plastic pulverizing company is, or has in the recent past, allowed plastic waste materials from its Logan Street facility to enter the nearby Rock Run Creek through its storm sewer network in violation of city code.
“The city and Brunk have reached an agreement that includes Brunk ceasing any and all further discharge of waste materials into Rock Run Creek and the city’s storm sewer,” city paralegal Brandy Henderson said in introducing the agreement Monday. “The agreement also implements several provisions that Brunk must comply with within one year of the executed agreement.”
According to the agreement, the cease and desist order requires Brunk to immediately halt the release of any and all plastic pellets, fibers and visible microplastic grind associated with any of the company’s operations, storage, material transfer and material transport activities into local waterways.
A breakdown of the additional provisions Brunk must comply with as part of the approved agreement is as follows:
• Brunk will cease all plastic discharge into Rock Run Creek storm sewer infrastructure or storm water swales from properties owned and/or operated by Brunk.
• Brunk agrees to submit a notice of intent for industrial storm water permit coverage to the Indiana Department of Environmental Management within 60 days of the execution of the agreement.
• Brunk will provide the city with a copy of its IDEM Rule 6 Industrial Stormwater Permit and its associated Stormwater Pollution Prevention Plan, as well as any future updates of the SWPPP.
• Brunk and the city will jointly confirm that all floor drains at its facilities are connected to approved sand/oil water separation or other containment before discharging the floor drains to the city’s sanitary sewer system. In addition, any floor drains that are not so connected must be permanently taken offline and concreated over or otherwise plugged.
• Brunk agrees to comply with the terms of the agreement within one year after Brunk’s submittal of a notice of intent for coverage under IDEM’s Rule 6 Industrial Stormwater Permit and associated SWPPP.
In addition, the agreement stipulates that Brunk will be required to pay a fine of $2,500 for each violation of the agreement until the company brings its operations into compliance with city code.
“It’s my understanding from staff that Brunk has actually been very receptive to our conversations, and great to work with,” Goshen Mayor Jeremy Stutsman, who holds a seat on the board, said of the city’s recent work with Brunk. “So, I’m glad to see both sides are working together on this.”
The agreement was approved unanimously.
CLIMATE ACTION PLAN
Also Monday, board members approved the 2021 Goshen Climate Action Plan for Local Government Operations, which aims to make city government operations more environmentally friendly.
According to Aaron Sawatsky-Kingsley, city forester and director of the Goshen Department of Environmental Resilience, he and his staff began work on the plan back in June of 2020, utilizing as a resource the Youth Environmental Resolution passed by the Goshen City Council in the spring of 2019.
At the heart of that resolution, Sawatsky-Kingsley said, was a call for local government operations to target net-zero greenhouse emissions by 2035.
“The 2021 Goshen Climate Action Plan for Local Government Operations is the city’s first attempt to reduce its impact on the global climate crisis,” the plan states. “This plan is also an attempt to curb the climate change impacts that threaten the city and local community. At its heart, this plan is offered as a map toward equity for all of Goshen’s residents, now and into the future, human and non-human alike. Seeking a more fully humane community is in the deepest interest of all.”
As approved, the new climate action plan includes nine major emission reduction strategies.
“Each strategy comprises unique programs and goals that will need implementation,” the plan states. “After implementation, monitoring efforts should occur to evaluate this plan’s efficacy. When sections of this plan appear to be lacking or ineffective, the city should alter its course of action to achieve more desirable outcomes. The sum of these efforts combined with added efforts in future revisions are expected to achieve net-zero emissions by 2035 and increase resiliency across the city and community.”
A breakdown of the nine primary strategies is as follows:
• Strategy 1: Energy management of buildings and facilities — This section focuses on energy consumed in building and facilities and target goals for reduction.
• Strategy 2: Solid waste management — This section examines solid waste emissions, expenses, and proposes strategies to reduce waste.
• Strategy 3: Sustainable transportation — This section discusses transportation needs and challenges in emissions reductions.
• Strategy 4: Sustainable infrastructure — This section discusses infrastructure challenges as a result of climate change.
• Strategy 5: Utility processes — This section discusses the utility’s constant need to innovate and the challenges associated with emissions reductions.
• Strategy 6: Sustainable land use — This section discusses the need for an ecosystem approach to developing climate change mitigation and adaptation policies.
• Strategy 7: Tree canopy — This section discusses the importance of the city’s goal of 45% tree canopy by 2045 and the challenges that climate change brings in preparing for a changing urban forest, especially through species migration.
• Strategy 8: Sustainable energy — This section is a brief introduction to the concept of developing municipal-owned sustainable energy systems.
• Strategy 9: Education — This section focuses on the importance of education for leadership and staff to provide the culture and inspiration to innovate city systems as needed to keep pace with a changing climate.
“Here we are, almost 25 months later, with this climate action plan,” Sawatsky-Kingsley told the board. “I’m really proud of the work that has gone into it. It represents a lot of work yet to come, too, and we acknowledge that. But we feel that what we have here in front of us is a really solid start in the right direction.”
The board’s members agreed, and the plan was approved unanimously.
