Local news briefs

Parkside rose sale set for next week
GOSHEN — Parkside Elementary School will be holding its 91st Annual Rose Sale May 20-21.
The sale will take place from 12-6 p.m. each day in the Parkside parking lot at 1202 S. Seventh St.
Pre-orders will not be taken this year, so it is first-come, first-served. Cost will be $15 per dozen, available in red, white, pink, yellow, and rainbow.
Proceeds from the Rose Sale, which is sponsored by the Parkside Parent Teacher Organization, help fund student field trips, leadership programs, classroom resources and teacher appreciation. Those who have questions or would like to volunteer should email Kathleen Jones at kathleenj@gmail.com.
Benefit supper for children’s home set for June 5
TOPEKA — A Hilty’s Barbecue boneless chicken thighs benefit supper for the Galilean Children’s Home will take place at the Topeka Fire Station, 180 Crossfire Drive, June 5, from 4:30 to 8 p.m.
There will also be a bake sale, and carry outs will be available.
Goshen VFW to host events
GOSHEN — Goshen VFW Post 985, 1201 W. Pike St., will host the following events between now and May 20.
Today — Swiss steak dinner from 5 to 7 p.m., or until sold out. Bingo starts at 7 p.m.
Sunday — Jam session, open to the public. Doors open at noon and the music will start around 2 p.m.
Monday — Wings Special
Tuesday — $2 burgers
Wednesday — Open menu and treasure chest drawing
Thursday — Trivia and tacos trivia start at 6 p.m.
Fun run and walk set for June 26
ELKHART — Registration is under way for the 2021 Colors For Kids Family Fun Run and Walk to benefit Boys & Girls Clubs of Elkhart County.
The untimed event, geared toward families and social groups, will take place June 26 at 9 a.m. in downtown Elkhart’s Central Park. Participants experience different “colors” at stations along the 5K route beginning at Central Park on Waterfall Drive at High Street.
The event was held virtually in 2020 because of the pandemic. Organizers have been working with the Elkhart County Health Department to ensure that the event can be held safely in person this year. Participants will be asked to wear masks during registration and packet pick up and practice social distancing. There will also be touchless hand sanitizing stations around the park.
Colors For Kids raises money for Boys & Girls Clubs of Elkhart County’s Brady Clubhouse in Elkhart. The registration cost is $25 per person. Groups of four or more are $20 per person and groups of 10 or more are $15 per person. Register online at ColorsForKidsElkhart.org.
