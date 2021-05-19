No Interurban Trolley Service May 31
ELKHART — The Interurban Trolley fixed route service and the Interurban Trolley ADA Access service will not operate in Elkhart or Goshen May 31, in observance of Memorial Day.
According to information from service provider MACOG, regular service will resume the following day, June 1. ADA Access riders must schedule transportation for June 1, by Friday, May 28, at 4 p.m.
The Interurban Trolley still requires facemasks to be properly worn by all passengers and transit operators over their nose and mouth while aboard the Interurban Trolley or ADA Access Van. The only exemptions to this are children under the age of 2, and those with medical exemptions in possession of a signed doctor’s note, according to MACOG.
Passengers who do not comply with this mask mandate while riding the Interurban Trolley are subject to civil penalties, including fines starting at $250, from the Transportation Security Administration.
Transit information can be obtained by calling the Michiana Area Council of Governments at (574) 674-8894 or at www.interurbantrolley.com.Goshen College awarded IDEAS Grant
GOSHEN — Goshen College has been selected to receive an Increase and Diversify Education Abroad for U.S. Students grant from the U.S. Department of State’s Capacity Building Program for U.S. Study Abroad.
“Goshen College will use its IDEAS Grant to further its goal of moving toward a theme-based model of study abroad,” said Goshen College News and Media Manager Brian Yoder Schlabach in a news release. “In this model, semester or shorter courses address a global issue and service-learning placements align explicitly with majors and career goals.”
For more information about other study abroad resources and other exchange programs offered by the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs, contact ECA-Press@state.gov and visit https://studyabroad.state.gov/.
Goshen Physicians launches online scheduling for urgent careGOSHEN — People in need of same-day medical care can now make appointments online for visits at Goshen Physicians Family Medicine & Urgent Care, 2824 Elkhart Road, Goshen.
The online scheduling tool is available at GoshenUrgentCare.com. It gives real-time appointment openings for same-day visits with health care providers.
Anyone may use the service to schedule an appointment for patients who are six months old or older. Walk-in patients may continue to come to the clinic to see a provider on a first-come, first-served basis.
For more information about Goshen Health, contact Liz Fisher at (574) 238-4556, lfisher2@goshenhealth.com or visit www.GoshenHealth.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.