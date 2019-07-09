GOSHEN
Lights for Liberty vigil for immigrants set for Friday
On Friday from 8 to 9:15 p.m., residents of Goshen and surrounding areas will gather at the Elkhart County Courthouse in solidarity with those impacted by the the nation's immigration system, according to the event organizers.
The public is invited to attend.
At the event, speakers will share their experiences with the immigration system, family separation, and ways to help those affected. The event will end with a candlelight vigil.
This vigil is one of more than 500 Lights for Liberty events happening nationwide to protest the conditions faced by refugees at the country's southern border, according to a news release from the event coordinators.
FORT WAYNE
Red Cross issues plea for blood donations
Following a difficult Fourth of July week for blood and platelet donations and ongoing challenges finding new blood donors, the American Red Cross faces a blood shortage and has issued an emergency call for eligible people of all blood types to give now and prevent delays in medical care.
About 450 fewer blood drives were organized by businesses and other community groups last week than during a typical week as people across the country celebrated the holiday with activities and travel, according to a news release from the Red Cross. This led to about 17,000 fewer blood donations than needed for patients in a single week. The Red Cross now has less than a three-day supply of most blood types available – and less than a two-day supply of type O blood – for patients.
To help meet this need, the Red Cross has added about 8,000 additional appointments at blood donation centers and community blood drives over the next few weeks to accommodate more donors.
Donors of all blood types, especially type O, are asked to make an appointment to donate using the Blood Donor App, at RedCrossBlood.org or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). Donation appointments and completion of a RapidPass online health history questionnaire are encouraged by the Red Cross staff to help reduce the time it takes to donate.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities include:
Bristol
Thursday, 12-6 p.m., Bristol Public Library, 505 W. Vistula St.
Elkhart
Monday, 1:30-6:30 p.m., Northside Baptist Church, 53198 C.R. 9
July 30, 1-6 p.m., St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 405 W. Beardsley Ave.
Goshen
The Goshen Blood Donation Center, 1123 S. Indiana Ave., will be open most days in July. Hours vary. Call 800-733-2767 for an appointment.
New Paris
Tuesday, 1-6 p.m., Sunnyside Park, 68546 S. Clinton St.
Syracuse
Thursday, 12-6 p.m., Calvary United Methodist Church, 801 S. Huntington St.
LaGrange
July 29, 12-6 p.m., LaGrange First United Methodist Church, 209 W. Spring St.
July 30, 10-4 p.m., Miller's Merry Manor, 787 N. Detroit St.
Shipshewana
July 23, 1- 5:30 p.m., Michiana Event Center, 455 E. Farver St.
