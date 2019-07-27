GOSHEN
Fundraiser to include hog road, games, music
The Kidney for Ken Beachy Board is hosting a summer social fundraiser Aug. 10 from 3-7 p.m. at Yellow Creek Mennonite Church, 64901 C.R. 11.
Activities for people of all ages will include a hog roast, homemade ice cream, games, bounce house, Amish buggy rides and a baking contest. A variety of live music will be performed by Kelli Armentrout and the worship team from Brenneman Missionary Church, as well as Megan Wallace of the IU Singing Hoosiers. Silent auction and a drawing for auto detail packages from Wakarusa Auto Detailing and a 42-inch TV will be available.
OMEOVILLE, Ill
Goshen residents on Lewis University’s dean's list
The following students were named to Lewis University's dean's list for the spring semester: Jeremy B. Burbrink and Jesse Drake, both of Goshen, Ind.
More than 1,500 students were honored on the Lewis University dean's list for the spring semester.
To be eligible for this honor, students must have completed a minimum of 12 credit hours during the semester with a grade point average of at least 3.5 and with no "D" or "F" grades.
MIDDLEBURY
Several events at library
Middlebury Community Public Library staff will be hosting several events in the next week.
Family Story Time will take place at 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Starlight Mystery Café is set for 11 a.m. Wednesday.
Open Circle Writers Group will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Other upcoming events include:
At 1 p.m. Aug. 6, a Cinema Showcase will feature the movie “Breakthrough.” this film is based on a true story of a 14-year-old boy who drowns in a lake and his faithful mother who prays for him to come back from the brink of death.
At 1 and 7 p.m. Sug. 13, Yak, Snack & Read, a summer book discussion groups for adults, will take place. The afternoon group is reading “When Books Went to War” by Molly Guptill Manning and the evening group is reading “The Curious Charms of Arthur Pepper” by Phaedra Patrick. Register at the Front Desk to get a special copy of the books.
MILFORD
Camp Mack receives $10,000 grant
Camp Alexander Mack Inc., a Church of the Brethren summer camp and retreat center located in Milford, recently accepted a $10,000 Community Fund grant from the Kosciusko County Community Foundation.
The grant will be used to partially underwrite the salary and benefits of an outdoor education coordinator, who will develop, write and lead a fully integrated overnight outdoor education experience for elementary and middle school children.
The coordinator will work with teachers to identify specific Indiana educational standards, create activities for use prior to the outdoor experience, coordinate and lead children in engaging and meaningful activities on the Camp Mack site, and provide follow-up activities to ensure students have met teachers’ objectives.
Gene Hollenberg, Camp Mack executive director shared, “We are grateful for the Kosciusko County Community Foundation’s belief in our program. Our goal is to provide engaging educational experiences for children that will give them academic and personal skills and a love of learning. The natural world inspires wonder, challenges our minds, and gives us opportunities for play. With the assistance of the Foundation’s many donors, we will be able to provide students with all three.”
For more information on the Camp Mack Outdoor Education program, contact Kristen Werling at 574-658-4831 or Kristen@campmack.org.
