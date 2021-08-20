SYRACUSE — Chautauqua-Wawasee and Syracuse-Wawasee Historical Museum are collaborating to offer the third annual series of three programs that explore the history of Native Americans in northeastern Indiana.
The three programs will be presented over a three-day period, Sept. 2 to 4, with the first two one-hour programs held at the Syracuse Community Center, 1013 N. Long Drive. The third program will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 4, at the Wawasee Area Conservancy Foundation Amphitheater, 11586 Ind. 13.
All programs are offered free of charge and open to the public. Each program will feature presenters with expert knowledge, and provids an interactive environment for discussion and hands-on examination of artifacts.
This year’s programs include:
Sept. 2, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Syracuse Community Center. Jeff Pyle will discuss and display a portion of the Fred Bartol collection of prehistoric Indian artifacts. The collection is considered to be one of the finest collections of Midwest pre-historic Indian relics, according to a news release. The collectin was compiled by Warsaw’s Fred Bartol, who began collecting at a young age and collected his entire life. Upon his death in 1972, the collection was packed up and put away until Pyle acquired it in 2019.
Sept. 3, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Syracuse Community Center. Notre Dame professors and researchers, Mark Schurr and Madeleine McLeester, will speak about what archaeologists know about northern Indiana from the very first humans to settle here more than 10,000 years ago through the historic occupations of the Potawatomi and Miami, with a special focus on Kosciusko County.
The speakers will also present some new results from their ongoing research, the Kankakee Protohistory Project, which investigates how past societies used the Kankakee Marsh environment as well as changes to the marsh itself through time.
Sept. 4, 9 a.m. to noon at the Wawasee Area Conservancy Ruddell Pavilion
Five individual programs will be offered:
- Myaamia (Miami Native American) Plant Traditions, 9 to 10:30 a.m. led by Dani Tippmann at WACF Amphitheater.
- French Influence in the Area, 10:30 a.m. to noon. Joe Zdziebko, dressed as a 1750s French Marine, will display and discuss his equipment, uniform, musket, furs, maps, etc. He will also talk about old sayings that are still used today.
- Flintknapping Hands-on, 10:30 a.m. to noon. Want to know how native American artifacts were made by hand? Jeff Mesaros will show you how. Those attending will get a chance to try flintknapping.
- Kayak Display, 10:30 a.m. to noon. Mike Smith will display and describe his hand-built 17-foot sea kayak.
- Archaeological Dig for Children, 10:30 to noon Through this hands-on activity, led by Jamie Clemons, students will “dig” for artifacts, documenting findings through drawings and notes.
Those who have questions may call (574) 377-7543 or visit www.chautauquawawasee.org., www.facebook.com/ChautauquaWawasee, or www.syracusemuseum.org.
