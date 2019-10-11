WARSAW — The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office recently hosted its seventh annual Law Enforcement Field Day, which offers training to all local police and sheriff’s departments. The training took place Sept. 29 and Oct. 6. It was broken into two sessions per day. Officers attending the event received eight hours of in-service training and the training was held at the Warsaw Fire Department Training Center and Warsaw Police Department shooting range.
Officers completed scenarios and training courses including emergency vehicle operations, a combat shooting course, low-light building clearing with a manual breaching component, rescue task force principles and downed person recovery with an emphasis on traumatic wound treatment. The training was scenario-based, placing officers in controlled scenarios that directly reflect incidents they may encounter during the course of their duties, according to information provided by the sheriff's office.
This year’s event was open to large and small departments from Kosciusko, Whitley, Wabash, Marshall, Fulton, Noble and Elkhart counties.
More than 100 officers participated in the training, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.
