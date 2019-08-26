GOSHEN — Two men were killed in two separate crashes in Elkhart County over the weekend.
Hunter Osborne of Capo Beach, California, died near Bristol Saturday night, and Frederick Finley of Cassopolis, Michigan, lost his life north of Elkhart Friday.
Osborne, 24, was driving a car when Elkhart County police said he failed to stop at a stop sign on C.R. 108 at C.R. 27, left the road and struck a tree stump in a nearby yard around 8:30 p.m., a news release shows.
Osborne was thrown from the car and died at the scene, police said.
His obituary reads that Osborne is from Goshen, the son of Michael and Christie Osborne.
Prior to that crash, a motorcycle driven by Finley, 57, collided with a car at C.R. 5 and Treva Street around 10:10 a.m. Friday. Finley was thrown from his bike and died at the scene, Elkhart County police said in a report.
The driver of the car, Laura Patterson of Granger, had failed to yield the right of way to Finley’s motorcycle at the intersection, police said.
Both crashes remain under investigation.
