Goshen students complete virtual degree program
INDIANAPOLIS – Three Goshen students, Hope Brown, Faith Brown and Kirsten Lay are among the more than 600 students who recently graduated from Indiana Connections Academy, a tuition-free full-time public virtual school, as part of the Class of 2021.
First founded in 2010 and authorized by Ball State University, ICA is open to K-12 students, according to a news release.
Carreno makes university Dean’s List
BEREA, OHIO — Genevieve Carreno, of Goshen, a graduate of Concord High School, has been named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2021 semester at Baldwin Wallace University.
Carreno is majoring in interdepartmental major at Baldwin Wallace, according to a news release. Any full-time student who achieves a GPA of at least 3.6 for 12 or more graded hours or part-time student who achieves a GPA of at least 3.6 for six or more graded hours in the fall or spring semester will be placed on the Dean’s List.
Baldwin Wallace University is an independent, coeducational university of 3,500 students, with coursework in in more than 80 academic areas.
Photo contest open for entries until June 27
INDIANAPOLIS — The Arts Council of Indianapolis and The Nature Conservancy in Indiana invite artists to submit photographs and photo-based artworks highlighting the natural beauty of Indiana, to be selected through a competition format for consideration for display at the Indianapolis International Airport for a three-month period beginning in August.
The deadline to apply is midnight on June 27. A full list of rules and categories can be found at https://www.indyartsguide.org/classified/photographers-sought-for-indiana-naturally-a-nature-photography-competition/
Free classes to prepare for the U.S. Citizenship Test available
LAGRANGE — Mt. Zion Lutheran Church will again offer free classes to assist immigrants who are preparing for the test to qualify for United States Citizenship.
Classes will meet on the first and third Thursday evenings per month, beginning on June 17 and concluding in October, according to a news release. Lessons will be based on the vocabulary lists, lesson plans and test questions as provided on the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services website.
All lessons and materials will be presented free of charge.
Classes will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the church, located across from North Pointe Plaza at 797 N. Detroit St., in Lagrange. For further information, call Mt. Zion at 260-463-3624.
Osceola UMC to host garage sale
OSCEOLA — Osceola United Methodist Church Women for Mission will host a garage sale at 409 W. Rogers St., from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on June 25, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on June 26.
Household items, clothing and others will be for sale.
