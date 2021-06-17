Vaccines free for Hoosiers during Federal Public Health Emergency
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Insurance provides information about who qualifies for free COVID-19 vaccines during the Federal Public Health Emergency.
You should not be charged for COVID-19 vaccine administration even if your health plan does not include COVID-19 vaccination as a covered benefit or if your plan covers COVID-19 vaccine administration with cost-sharing, according to a news release.
Healthcare providers administering the COVID-19 vaccine should not bill consumers for the vaccine administration. Healthcare providers who administer a COVID-19 vaccine to uninsured or underinsured Hoosiers (those whose insurance plan does not require coverage of the COVID-19 vaccine) can submit claims for reimbursement.
Those who are uninsured should visit www.hrsa.gov/CovidUninsuredClaim. If you are underinsured, visit www.hrsa.gov/covid19-coverage-assistance.
Once the Federal Public Health Emergency comes to an end, the Affordable Care Act will determine whether the COVID-19 vaccine will be fully covered by insurance plans as a preventive service. If it is determined that it qualifies as a preventive service, then the vaccine will continue to be free of charge if you go to your in-network provider, accrodng to the release.
West Noble School Board to meet
LIGONIER — The West Noble School Corporation School Board Meet at 7 p.m. on Monday, June 21, at the Green Room, at the Corporation Office at 5050 N US Highway 33, Ligonier.
Persons wishing to make the Board aware of suggestions, ideas, and/or comments may address the Board at this time. Comments which involve personnel or students must be discussed in private.
CRISP Ride scheduled for June 26
INDIANAPOLIS — A total of six Indiana state park properties will take part in the Charity Ride Indiana State Parks (CRISP) on June 26.
Motorcycle riders can pick one of seven volunteer-led routes between Hardy Lake and Charlestown, Spring Mill, Versailles, Clifty Falls, and Whitewater Memorial state parks, or choose their own route, according to a news release.
Hardy Lake is having an all-you-can-eat breakfast buffet from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. Versailles is having a 50/50 poker run just after the breakfast. Clifty Falls and Spring Mill state parks will have 10 percent off lunch specials at their restaurants for riders. Charlestown will have a vintage motorcycle skills challenge among other activities.
Cost of the ride is $40 per rider and $35 per passenger through June 21 and $42 per rider and $37 per passenger after that date. The price includes Hardy Lake’s breakfast buffet, the lunch discounts, and the poker run. The ride is sponsored by the Friends groups at each state park and proceeds will benefit park projects.
For more information on the routes and to register, see indianastateparksride.org.
