MILLERSBURG
Cemetery meeting set for Sept. 16
The annual Clinton Mennonite Cemetery Association will meet at 7 p.m. Sept. 16 at Clinton Mennonite Cemetery. The cemetery is located 4 1/2 miles north of Millersburg, along Ind. 13. The public and lot owners are invited to attend the meeting. The group will meet in the cemetery, so attendees should take their lawn chairs. For more information, contact Cindy Miller at 574-536-9607.
LAGRANGE
Breakfast with the Butterflies Wednesday
Maple Wood Nature Center will host butterfly watching this Wednesday from 8:30–10 a.m.
A naturalist will help participants understand the basics of identification, locate the best places to see butterflies, and learn how to make a difference as a citizen. Attendees can check out photographs of common butterflies and see mounts up close. Doughnuts and hot beverages will be provided while supplies last. Nature lovers of all ages are welcome. There will be a short stroll to look for butterflies after the talk.
Maple Wood Nature Center is located at 4550 E. 100 South. For more information, contact Naturalist Leslie Arnold, at 260-854-2225, or larnold@lagrangecounty.org.
ELKHART
Start of school will be celebrated at free event
The Elkhart Education Foundation invites the public to join them for a free family event fro 5 to 9 p.m. this Saturday at Central Park. Admission is free with the donation of a school supply item.
The fifth annual Elkhart Education Foundation Kick-Off Classic will be presented by Centier Bank. The Classic is a citywide event at Central Park. Guests of all ages will enjoy a family carnival, games, live music and a superhero-themed golf cart parade, culminating in the all-city pep rally.
Lip Sync Battle returns and will give students the opportunity to win money for their school, team or club. Student prizes include: first place, $1,000; second place, $500; and third place, $250. New this year is a participation prize of $100 to every team. Elkhart Community Schools staff can enter for a chance to win a catered lunch.
New attractions this year include a cornhole tournament at Civic Plaza, open to adult and youth teams for a $20 entry fee. A demonstration tent will be set up featuring presentations by the ECS robotics team and other ECS clubs. Other new additions include Touch a Truck activities, Thor RV walk-throughs, along with a superhero meet-and-greet and photo booth. The all-city pep rally caps off the evening with a battle of the marching bands and celebration of the fall athletic teams.
The entry fee for this family-friendly event is one new school supply per person. Collected school supplies will be distributed throughout the Elkhart Community School district via the nonprofit’s new Schoolhouse Supply Store. The most requested school supplies are notebooks, pencils, dry erase markers, pens, highlighters, crayons, loose-leaf paper and scissors, organizers said.
“This is our favorite day of the year,” said Ashley Boling Molyneaux, executive director of Elkhart Education Foundation. “Seeing students, families, faculty and the community come together to celebrate a positive start to the school year makes us all remember that we are One City with One Mission: a great place for our kids to learn and grow!”
The website is www.OneCityOneMission.org/events
GOSHEN
Public invited to VFW events
Goshen Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 985, 1201 W. Pike St., will host several events this week that are open to the public.
Tonight is $2 burger night, with meals served from 4–8 p.m.
From 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, the taco bar will be open.
From 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, a broasted pork chop dinner will be served, followed by bingo at 7 p.m.
From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, lunch will be served.
GOSHEN
Jonah fish fry set for Courtyard
Courtyard Healthcare Center will have its annual Jonah fish fry from 4 to 7 p.m. Sept. 6.
Tickets are $10 for all-you-can-eat and $12 for take out.
The event will be held indoors in the main dining room at Courtyard, 2400 College Ave.
For more information, call 574-533-0351.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.