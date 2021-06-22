Goshen Intermediate School events schedule updated
GOSHEN — Goshen Intermediate School staff will host open houses to give community members a chance to tour the new school, and for parents of incoming fifth- and sixth-graders to visit the school and meet staff.
The open houses will be held July 19 from 4:30-6:30 p.m., July 21 from 9 to 11 a.m., and July 22 from 12:30 to 2 p.m.
Fifth-grade parent open houses will be July 22 from 9 to 11 a.m. and from 2 to 6 p.m. Sixth-grade parent open houses will be July 29 from 9 to 11 a.m. and from 2 to 6 p.m.
The new school is located at 925 S. Greene Road, Goshen.
Elkhart County Extension Homemaker cookbooks for sale
GOSHEN — The Elkhart County Extension Homemakers have created a cookbook that features 17 years of award-winning recipes.
With more than 700 recipes, the cookbook features recipes that have won at the Elkhart County 4-H Fair in Open Class Judging, according to a news release. The categories in the cookbook include: President’s Baked Item, Dairy Delicious, Fruits and Vegetables, Grilling, Breads and Quick Breads, Cakes and Pies, Cookies and Candy, and This and That. Tips and cooking ideas are also included, as well as a detailed index.
The cookbooks are $5 and can be purchased at the Purdue Extension Elkhart County office, 17746 C.R. 34. Office hours are Monday – Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Cash and checks are accepted.
Connelly makes university Dean’s List
WINCHESTER, Va. — Trisha Connelly, of Goshen, is one of 962 students who earned a spot on the Dean’s List at Shenandoah University for the spring 2021 semester.
To be considered for the Dean’s List, students must complete at least 12 semester hours and earn a semester GPA of 3.5 or higher.
Milford Council to meet in executive session
MILFORD – The Milford Town Council will meet in executive session at 6 p.m. Monday in the Milford Town Hall at 121 S. Main St.
Personnel items will be discussed.
Elkhart suspends brush pickup
ELKHART — The city of Elkhart has suspended brush pickup by city work crews.
This is being done while crews on cleaning up the damage of the recent storm system, according to a news release.
Library Board of Trustees to meet ThursdayNAPPANEE – The Board of Trustees of the Nappanee Public Library will meet in regular session on Thursday, June 24, at 7 a.m., at the library at 157 N. Main St.
The public is invited to attend.
