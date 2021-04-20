Goshen, IN (46526)

Today

Periods of snow. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 26F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.