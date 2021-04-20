Nappanee Library trustees to meet
The Board of Trustees of the Nappanee Public Library will meet in regular session on Thursday, April 22, following an executive session which will begin at 7 a.m.
The public is invited to attend the regular session.
The Goshen Theater to host virtual ABBA Show
The California-based FABBA ensemble group will perform in "The FABBA Show" the band's first virtual concert on presented by the Goshen Theater on Saturday, May 1 at 1 p.m., 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. EDT.
Marie-Claire Follett portrays ABBA’s Frida Lyngstad and her husband Andy Marshall portrays Bjorn Ulvaeus in the show. Other members of the American cast include Julianne Ruck as Agnetha Faltskog and Robert Gonzalez as Benny Andersson.
Tickets are $15. Ticket holders may view the concert until the end of day, May 3 (11:59 pm). Tickets are available now at goshentheater.com/events.
Sustainability and community are the center of Eco Fest's event this year
Fort Wayne, IN (April 19, 2021) – Eco Fest Fort Wayne is excited to be back at Headwaters Park West again this year with its annual event featuring sustainability-focused workshops from noon to 5:00 PM on Sunday, May 16.
This daylong event will include free workshops, local nonprofit and retail vendors, food, drinks, and music. Applications for nonprofit and retail vendors are still being accepted, but space is limited.
Eco Fest Fort Wayne is free to everyone and made possible with support from Aardvark Straws, Downtown Improvement District, PNC Bank, Indiana Michigan Power, and many other local businesses.
For more information, visit www.ecofestfw.com or contact Addie Farris at ecofestfw@gmail.com or 260-449-6148.
