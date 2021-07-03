Boat-in worship on Lake Wawasee Sunday
SYRACUSE — A boat-in worship service will take place at 8:30 a.m. Sunday.
The minister will be the Rev. Pat Park from Wawasee Heights Baptist Church. Rev. Park’s sermon will be “Never Alone” and the Scripture will be Hebrews 13:5.
Music will be by Ryan Hirschy and Brad Byerly. Those attending can come by boat or by shore.
This is a half-hour service, however, those who want to join the service on the SS Lilly Pad, which is where the pastor will be speaking from, will need to be aboard by 7:30 a.m. The Lilly Pad will leave from behind The Frog Tavern.
Those who want to pull up alongside the Lilly Pad in their own boats can do so as well. The Lilly Pad will be anchoring off of the shore near Oakwood Inn.
Those who want to sit on the shore at Oakwood can take their own chairs or blankets. Those who have a dog, can pull their boat up by the Bulletin Boat for a program and a treat for their dog.
Wawasee school trustees to host executive session
SYRACUSE — The Wawasee Community School Corp. Board of Trustees will host an executive session at 4 p.m. Wednesday, at the Wawasee administrative office conference room at 801 S. Sycamore St. in Syracuse.
The purpose of this session is to train school board members with an outside consultant about the performance of their role as public officials.
Dixon makes university dean’s list
HAMDEN, Conn. — Andrew Dixon, of Syracuse, was named to the dean’s list for the Spring 2021 semester at Quinnipiac University.
To qualify for the dean’s list, students must earn a grade point average of at least 3.5 with no grade lower than C.
Full-time students must complete at least 14 credits in a semester, with at least 12 credits that have been graded on a letter grade basis to be eligible.
Quinnipiac is a private, coeducational, nonsectarian institution located 90 minutes north of New York City and two hours from Boston.
LaGrange, Middlebury councils to meet on Zoom
The LaGrange Town Council will host a Zoom meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday
To take part go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89789008208 pwd=bTZtZDQ2d2FhaG1XbFZ3dWxJbEJzZz09. The meeting ID is 897 8900 8208, and the passcode is rk6BVv.
The Middlebury Town Council will also have its meeting Tuesday at 6 p.m. The Zoom meeting ID is 846 8839 5116, and the passcode is 537418.
