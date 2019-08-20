Rail crossing closed until Saturday
GOSHEN — The Railroad crossing at Indiana Avenue (C.R. 21) is closed until Saturday as Norfolk Southern crews work on repairs to the crossing, according to an announcement from the city offices.
County commissioners to meet Thursday
LAGRANGE — The Board of Commissioners of LaGrange County will meet in regular session Thursday at 8:30 a.m. in the Commissioner’s Room, County Office Building, 114 W. Michigan St.
On the agenda is a multi-hazard mitigation plan, the Council on Aging, the paying of bills and a report from the highway department.
Brush collection begins Monday
GOSHEN — The August brush pickup will begin Monday.
During scheduled brush collections, the street department personnel will make only one pass through the city to pick up brush. Information from the city government indicates residents are asked to have their brush by the front curb, but not in the street, by that first day in the morning at 7 a.m. Brush will not be picked up in alleys. The piles of brush should be trash-free. Crews cannot access the piles if blocked by vehicles.
For information regarding Dial-A-Trailer and the Brush Trailer, Goshen residents can go to goshenindiana.org/street-department.
The next, and final, brush collection of the year will be Sept. 23. The street department staff will then move on to leaf pickup in the fall.
Jonah fish fry set for Courtyard
GOSHEN — Courtyard Healthcare Center will have its annual Jonah fish fry from 4 to 7 p.m. Sept. 6.
Tickets are $10 for all-you-can-eat and $12 for take out.
The event will be held indoors in the main dining room at Courtyard, 2400 College Ave.
For more information, call 574-533-0351.
Maple City Walk coming Sept. 21
GOSHEN — The 11th annual Maple City Walk, hosted by Downtown Goshen Inc., will be held Sept. 21.
This year the route will again include the Maple City Greenway and feature the Pumpkinvine Nature Trail as the core of its 10K, half marathon and marathon courses.
Register on line for a reduced fee by Sept. 16 or register the day of the walk. $5 of the registration fee will go to Friends of the Pumpkinvine for closing the gap in the trail and for trail maintenance.
The start and finish will be at the Elkhart County Fairgrounds, Gate 6, Clover Hill building, 17746 C.R. 34. The half and marathon walks begin at 7:30 a.m. and the 10K walk at 9 a.m. 10K walkers may also start at 7:30 a.m. On-site registration begins at 6:30 a.m. for the half and marathon and 8 a.m. for the 10K.
“Goshen is recognized as a walkable city” said Julia Gautsche, chair of the planning committee. “We encourage participants to experience the beauty of the Maple City Greenway, the scenic countryside of the Pumpkinvine Nature Trail and to enjoy walking for health.
Each participant who completes the walk will receive a unique Maple City Walk medal and be entered into a drawing for a free pair of walking shoes. Water to fill water bottles and snacks will be offered along the course. Additional portable toilets will also be available along the course.
For more information, registration and a map of the course, visit the Maple City Walk website: www.cityonthego.org/maple-city-walk/home. For information e-mail juliagautsche@gmail.com or call 574-596-1632.
