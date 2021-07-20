BBQ and Brew Fest returns
SHIPSHEWANA — BBQ & Brew is set for Aug. 14, on the grounds of Farmstead Inn, at 370 S. Van Buren St..
Proceeds will benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of Elkhart County.
Advanced wristbands allow access to all entertainment, food and drinks. They’re $75 for adults, $40 for designated drivers, $20 for students and children 12 and under are free. Tickets are available at www.bbqbrewfest.com.
Visit Nappanee to host Friday Fest
NAPPANEE — On Aug. 13, from 5 to 9 p.m., Visit Nappanee and GEN-Y Hitch are set to host the month’s First Friday event, with all activities and booths located along East Lincoln Street between Main and Summit streets.
A 4x4 show, live blues tunes, a pet fair, food trucks, shopping booths and other activities, including some for children, are scheduled. In addition, all will be set to live music by Big Daddy Dupree’s Broke and Hungry Blues Band.
For more information, including how to participate as a vendor, artist, 4x4 vehicle exhibitor or volunteer, go to the “Events” page at visitnappanee.com or email visitnappanee@gmail.com.
Auxiliary names scholarship winners
GOSHEN — Ten local high school students have been awarded Goshen Health Auxiliary scholarships of $1,000 each.
• Adrianna Smith, Concord High School — Butler University
• Tiffany Woodka, Concord High School — Grand Valley State University
• Jasmine Medina-Santo, Goshen High School — Goshen College
• Meiling Yordy, Goshen High School — Goshen College
• Jurniee Peeler, Goshen High School — Purdue University
• Kora Beasley, Northridge High School — Manchester University
• Alexandria Martin, Northridge High School — Purdue University
• Benjamin Vincent, Northwood High School — Cedarville University
• Allison Baker, West Noble High School — Purdue University
• Ava Miller, Westview High School — Indiana University
These scholarships, offered by the Goshen Health Auxiliary Board, are offered every year to help high school students pursue careers in health care, including nursing, pre-med and sciences.
This year, the students were honored at an outside evening celebration in front of Goshen Health Foundation building with their family members.
In addition, Ava Miller was also awarded the Chuck Owens’ Memorial Scholarship, a $1,000 scholarship established by Owens’ family to honor the long-time volunteer at Goshen Hospital who passed away two years ago.
Proceeds from the hospital’s Maple Corner Boutique and Gift Shoppe enable the Auxiliary to offer these scholarships. The gift shop, which was closed due to the pandemic, is now open Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
