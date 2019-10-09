Westview Jr.-Sr. High parent- teacher nights set
TOPEKA — Westview Jr.-Sr. High School will host parent-teacher conferences from 4-7:45 p.m. Oct. 21-22. Students will not attend school Oct. 24-25 for fall break.
All parents are invited to attend their student’s conference. Report cards will be handed out at that time. Report cards not picked up during conferences are mailed to parents.
For more information, call 260-768-4146.
Upcoming Middlebury library events
MIDDLEBURY — Fall Film Fest, which takes place Sundays in October and attendees watch classic spy films from director Alfred Hitchcock, continues. At 2 p.m. Sunday, “The Lady Vanishes,” one of the top British films of the 20th century, will be offered. IUSB’s Elaine Roth will give the introductory remarks.
Let’s Talk About It: The theme for the fall lecture and book discussion series is “Spies: Heroes or Villains.” At 7 p.m. Monday, Goshen College professor emerita Judith Davis lectures on “Mati Hari’s Last Dance” by Michelle Moran. Those interested should register at the front desk and pick up a special copy of the book.
Books & Brews: The next book discussion at 41 Degrees North restaurant in downtown Middlebury is at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. The book is “In the Garden of the Beasts” by Erik Larson. Those interested should register at the front desk to pick up a copy of the book.
Upcoming Goshen library events
GOSHEN — Evil Genius Sessions will take place from 4-5 p.m. Monday. Evil Genius Sessions is an after-school club that will meet weekly with a new group and theme each month. This month’s theme will be making masks out of milk jugs.
There will be a Census 2020 job recruitment taking place at the library from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Monday and from 3-5 p.m. Oct. 25.
A Census 2020 representative will be in the Goshen Public Library lobby to answer questions and help those interested to apply for temporary 2020 census jobs. Those interested can also learn more and apply online at 2020census.gov/jobs.
New online benefits portal for veterans launches
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana veterans, their families and those who serve veterans can now access an online interactive portal designed to assist with obtaining state benefits.
In the past, those seeking benefits were sometimes faced with interpreting statutory requirements, Indiana Code and even legislation. The process was lengthy and sometimes difficult to follow, state officials said.
The new portal, created by Indiana Interactive, allows veterans, those who assist veterans, stakeholders and dependents or surviving spouses of veterans to determine which State of Indiana veteran benefits they may be entitled to without making a call or setting an appointment to meet with someone. The interactive portal will also help increase productivity and ease for those who serve veterans across the state.
After answering a series of short questions, the portal determines potential eligibility and also provides links to benefit applications. A separate, standalone eligibility survey will be used for the Military Family Relief Fund. The portal does not assist in determining benefits provided by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs or Veterans Health Administration.
The portal can be found on IDVA’s homepage or at in.gov/dva/3844.htm.
