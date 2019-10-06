Webinar series focuses on advocating for seniors
GOSHEN — Purdue Extension Elkhart County will be holding a three-part free webinar series for caregivers, community members and those who work with older adults.
On Oct. 17, warning signs of self-neglect, what to look for and what to do will be discussed by Ryan Washburn, senior and adult guardian advocate. Financial exploitation of seniors will be shared on Oct. 24 by Itzayana Prieto, Adult Protective Services.
On Oct. 31, a session will be presented on living well by Health & Human Science Extension educators. The group will discuss how to help seniors navigate life transitions, develop a more positive outlook and find their purpose. The sessions will be held from noon to 1 p.m. at the Purdue Extension Elkhart County office located on the Elkhart County 4-H Fairgrounds.
To join this webinar series, register in advance by calling the Extension Office at 574-533-0554 or emailing fink24@purdue.edu. This program and all programs of the Purdue University Extension Service are open to everyone. Those who need a reasonable accommodation to participate in this program should contact Mary Ann Lienhart-Cross at 574-533-0554 or lienhart@purdue.edu by Oct. 11.
Public invited to VFW events
GOSHEN — Goshen Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 985, 1201 W. Pike St., invites the public to eat and join in several upcoming events this week.
On Tuesday, $2 burgers will be served from 4 – 8 p.m.
On Wednesday, diners can order chicken and noodles with mashed potatoes or order from the menu from 5 – 7 p.m.
On Friday, a Swiss steak dinner will be served from 5 – 7 p.m. Bingo will be played at 7 p.m. and music by the Motor Folkers from Fort Wayne will also begin at 7 p.m.
On Saturday, lunch will be served from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
On Sunday, a jam session will take place with doors opening at noon. Music will begin at 2 p.m. Food will be served.
Sunday with Sandhills program Nov. 3
LAGRANGE — The public is invited to meet at Maple Wood Nature Center at 3:30 p.m. Nov. 3 to join a bird-watching excursion to see the sandhill cranes migrating through Pigeon River Fish & Wildlife Area.
The naturalist does have free, limited seating available in a passenger van. To reserve a seat, call the Park Office at 260-854-2225. The group will bird-watch at the waterfowl resting area until dusk. A lawn chair or blanket and binoculars are strongly recommended.
Due to the stationary and quiet nature of bird-watching, this activity may not be suited for young children, organizers said. Participants can drive their own vehicles and stay as long as they like. This activity will be canceled for thunderstorms.
Maple Wood Nature Center is located at 4550 E. 100 South. For more information, contact naturalist Leslie Arnold at 260-854-2225, or larnold@lagrangecounty.org.
CLUB NEWS
Jefferson Extension Homemakers Club
Hostess: Joann Fisher
Acknowledgements: president Jeannine Martin — Pledge of Allegiance, club creed, positive thought, helpful hint and dates to remember; secretary Marelda Doss — roll call and minutes; treasurer Fisher — treasurer’s report.
Activities: Coins for Friendship & Nickles for Leadership were collected. The lesson was "Staying Scam Safe” by Jeannine Martin.
Reports: Jeannine Martin told the club about the Elko Retreat she attended. The theme this year was Releasing Stress. The club will be the exchange club with Clinton Click Club. Clinton Click will host Jefferson Extension Nov. 19 at 1 p.m. at Greencroft and do some craft projects. The club's Nov. 6 meeting will take place at the home of Sally Kyle at 11:30 a.m.
