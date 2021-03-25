We the People to meet
ELKHART — We The People of Elkhart County, a patriotic group of conservative groups and individuals, will be meeting at 2 p.m. Saturday. The public is invited.
Brad Rogers, Elkhart County commissioner and former sheriff, will be speaking and answering questions. The meeting will take place at The Big Deal, 3717 S. Main St., Elkhart. For more information, contact Lori Arnold at arnolds98@comcast.net.
Shepherd’s Cove to offer Easter baskets
ELKHART — Shepherd’s Cove is once again offering Easter baskets. At 11 a.m. this Saturday, the drive-through event will take place at 347 W. Lusher Ave. Each car will receive two baskets, and there are 120 available to give out.
“We wanted to do something for Easter because we will not open until April 14,” said Tammy Smith, executive director. “Even though we are not open for the season yet, we have been working behind the scenes getting ready.”
The shopping season will open April 14, and this year will only be open two days a week.
Wednesdays, the doors will open at 5 p.m. and shopping will begin at 5:30 p.m.
Fridays, the doors will open at 10 a.m. and shopping will begin at 10:30 a.m.
There is a 45-minute time limit on shopping. Only 50 families will be allowed each day, but they will be broken into groups of 25 for shopping. Families may shop once a month.
Donation hours this year are on Wednesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the rear door. Children’s clothing is always needed. The Shepherd’s Cove Clothing Pantry is supplied solely by donations.
For more information, visit www.shepherds-cove.org or visit our Facebook page.
Locals play in Manchester Symphony Orchestra
NORTH MANCHESTER — Fifteen Manchester University students perform with the Manchester Symphony Orchestra under the direction of conductor Debra Lynn. Among them are several local residents.
They include: Kaitlin Graber of Syracuse, Nailea Ponce of Elkhart, Gabrielle Hochstetler of Goshen, Monique Hochstetler of Goshen, Benjamin Bolduc of Warsaw and Jonah Lechlitner of Warsaw.
The symphony is a collaboration of professional and Wabash County community musicians, along with selected Manchester student, faculty and staff musicians.
The next concert is “Around the World in 80 Minutes” on May 16. For concert information, go online to http://www.manchestersymphonyorchestra.com/concerts.html.
Festival seeks musicians, artists
SYRACUSE — Chautauqua-Wawasee is hosting the seventh annual Wawasee Oakwood Fine Arts Festival June 12.
This year’s festival will feature more than 30 artists. The festival is outdoors in a park setting, with attendance of 400 to 600 people anticipated. Booth space applications for artists are now being accepted. All art will be “juried.”
Applications are also being accepted for musicians to perform during the festival. Local singers and musicians may apply. Show organizers are seeking three musicians or groups to perform for two hours each during the event. Performers receive $75.
The festival will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Oakwood Resort.
For more information, contact Debbie at 574-377-7543 or email debbie@CHQW.org.
