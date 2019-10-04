Walorski to host 'Medicare 101' sessions locally
GOSHEN — U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski, R-Ind., announced Friday that her staff will host “Medicare 101” educational sessions across the 2nd District to give Hoosiers the opportunity to learn the basics about the Medicare program, including enrollment, and have their questions answered by experts.
This year’s “Medicare 101” events will take place in Elkhart, Goshen, La Porte, Mishawaka, Peru, Plymouth, Wabash and Winamac.
A caseworker from Walorski’s office and a Medicare specialist from Indiana’s State Health Insurance Program (SHIP) will present information about the basics of Medicare and answer constituents’ questions. Medicare’s annual open enrollment begins Oct. 15, and “Medicare 101” sessions will allow current Medicare beneficiaries and those approaching Medicare age to learn more about the program.
Information about “Medicare 101” can be found at walorski.house.gov/medicare.
Sessions will take place locally from 1-3 p.m. Tuesday at Goshen Public Library auditorium, 501 S. Fifth St, Goshen, and from 3:30-5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Elkhart Public Library, rooms 5/6, 300 S. Second St., Elkhart.
Humanist Forum to discuss 'Why Reading Matters'
SOUTH BEND — The Humanist Forum, a chapter of the American Humanist Association, will watch the BBC documentary “Why Reading Matters” and discuss why reading is important to individuals, the community and the world at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 17.
The discussion will take place at the River Park Branch Public Library, 2022 Mishawaka Ave. The public is welcome and there is no admission charge.
Since October is National Book Month, the group will also have a book exchange. Attendees can donate any book and take any book(s) that are of interest. Fiction or non-fiction, any subject is fine. The book exchange will occur during the entire course of our meetup, and the remaining books will be given to the library.
More information is available at meetup.com/Humanist-Forum.
October is SIDS Awareness month
INDIANA — October is sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS) awareness month. Although there is no exact cause, there are many known methods to help reduce the risk of SIDS. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, these methods include:
• Always place babies on their backs to sleep for every sleep.
• Use a firm sleep surface, such as a mattress in a safety-approved crib, covered by a fitted sheet.
• Have the baby share your room, not your bed. Your baby should not sleep in an adult bed, on a couch or on a chair alone, with you or with anyone else.
• Keep soft objects such as pillows and loose bedding out of your baby's sleep area.
• Prevent exposure to smoking during pregnancy and after birth.
According to information provided by Minority Health Coalition Elkhart County, exposure to smoke during pregnancy has been causally linked to infant death for many years now. However, approximately 13.5% of women in Indiana reported smoking during their pregnancies in 2017.
Pregnant women in Elkhart County who want help to quit smoking can call the Indiana Quitline at 1-800-QUIT-NOW (1-800-784-8669) or visit QuitNowIndiana.com. Locally, people are invited to contact Minority Health Coalition Elkhart County at 574-522-0128 or ECHD at 574-523-2283.
