Volunteers sought to help collect seeds
ELKHART — The Elkhart County Parks is looking for volunteers from 10 a.m.-noon Oct. 12 at a Volunteer Work Day at Boot Lake Nature Preserve.
Volunteers are invited to work alongside park staff to help collect native plant seeds at Boot Lake Nature Preserve. During the project, volunteers will receive guidance on plant identification and learn techniques on collecting seeds for future park projects.
Boot Lake Nature Preserve is located 1 mile northwest of Elkhart at 51430 C.R. 3. All equipment will be provided, but participants are encouraged to bring insect repellent and work gloves.
All ages are welcome to attend, and children younger than age 18 must be accompanied by an adult. To sign up for the Volunteer Work Day, register online by Oct. 9 at www.elkhartcountyparks.org.
Upcoming events announced at Syracuse library
SYRACUSE — The Magnolia Cooking Club at the Syracuse Public Library has a new day and is looking at the journal. Soup recipes will be shared and sampled at 4 p.m. Oct. 8.
Guests are encouraged to share a favorite or try an experiment when the group reconvenes after the summer break.
Other upcoming evening at the library include:
• Gregg Palmer of Humana will be available to answer questions about Medicare at 6 p.m. Oct. 9.
• "Dungeons and Dragons" fantasy game is regrouping and calling for new members. Sign up at the library so it can be determined when is the best time for a group to meet. A game day is scheduled for Oct. 7 in the evening.
• Teen cooking is making Halloween brownies during the monthly meeting at 5 p.m. Oct. 10.
• WorkOne brings their mobile office to the library from 1-4:30 p.m. each Wednesday.
Syracuse Public Library is located at 115 E. Main St. For more information, visit www.syracuse.lib.in.us.
