ELKHART
Unwind with a free yoga class at Cobus Creek
The public is invited to stop by Cobus Creek County Park for a free outdoor “Yoga in the Parks” class Wednesday from 6:30–7:30 p.m.
“Yoga in the Parks” is a partnership program between the Elkhart County Parks and Peace Love Yoga Michiana.
The class is free with no registration required. Participants are asked to dress for the weather, take water and their own mats (a limited number of mats will be available for use).
Cobus Creek County Park is located at 30680 C.R. 8 in Elkhart. More information, including a schedule of upcoming events, and directions to the park are available at elkhartcountyparks.org, on the Facebook @ElkhartCountyParks, or by calling the administration office at 574-535-6458.
NEW PARIS
Composting class planned
The Elkhart County Parks will be offering a “Compost vs. Vermicompost” program Aug. 24 from 11 a.m.–noon at DeFries Gardens in River Preserve County Park.
Participants are invited to learn the nitty-gritty behind between traditional composting and vermicomposting, also known as “worm-faming.” The program will show examples of both composting methods, with do-it-yourself and commercial versions of each. Common hurdles to each practice will be discussed along with do’s and don’ts.
The program is free and open to people ages 6 and older. Registering before Wednesday is required in order to attend. To sign up, visit elkhartcountyparks.org.
DeFries Gardens is located at 17477 County Road 46 in New Paris.
DUNLAP
Tree ID hike offered at Ox Bow County Park
Learn how to identify Indiana’s trees on a free hike at Ox Bow County Park Aug. 24 at 1 p.m.
The naturalist-led hike will highlight tree species found locally, such as oaks, locusts and maples, and will include tips on identification. Participants are asked to dress for the weather and wear hiking boots.
The group will meet at the Black Maple Shelter in Ox Bow County Park, located at 23033 C.R. 45 in Dunlap. The event is free and open to people ages 10 and older. Park admission will be waived for all event participants. Registration is required by Wednesday. To sign up, visit elkhartcountyparks.org.
GOSHEN
Needlework enthusiasts meet monthly
Anyone who enjoys needlework or who would like to learn more about various needlework skills is invited to join the Elkhart County Extension Homemakers for Needlework Network.
The Extension Homemakers meet from 9 a.m. to noon the fourth Thursday of each month, with the exception of July, to fellowship and share their skills and knowledge of needlework.
Sewers can take any project they are working on to share with the group or perhaps get some help with. Projects include knitting, crocheting, paper piecing, beading, cross stitching, embroidery and quilting.
For more information or to be added to an email reminder list, call Extension Homemaker Kris Peterson at 238-2065 or Extension Educator Mary Ann Lienhart Cross at the Extension Office at 533-0554.
This program is open to everyone. Those who need a reasonable accommodation to participate, contact the office at the above mentioned number.
