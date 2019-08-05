TOPEKA [mdash] John Schwartz, 80, of Topeka, passed away peacefully while surrounded by his family at 4:35 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, at his residence. He was born March 31, 1939, in Grabill to Amos and Sylvia (Graber) Schwartz. On March 16, 1961, in LaGrange County, he married Fannie Miller. Sh…