WAKARUSA
'UglyDolls' viewing coming up
The next Wakarusa Public Library family program will take place Aug. 15 at 6:30 p.m. The program will be a special viewing of “UglyDolls.” Registration is required, and people of all ages are invited to attend. An adult caregiver or parent must accompany each registered family.
Also at the library, “Life on Mount Olympus” is running on its Dial-A-Story Line at 862-4441. Callers will hear how the Olympians, the major "gods" and "goddesses" who ruled the heavens and the earth, are introduced in this story.
LAGRANGE
Magic show 'Out of this Universe'
July 27 was an “Out of this Universe” evening at the LaGrange County Public Library. Around 40 people attended the LaGrange County Public Library's Summer Reading Finale program presented by Jim Barron.
The community room at the library was filled with children and adults enjoying Barron's interactive show. Parents and children participated in different crafts after the performance, and were able to collect their final prizes, library officials said.
Adults were also part of the Summer Reading Program. This year’s final prize was a telescope, two Apollo 11 50th Anniversary commemorative coins and 2019 Guinness World Record Books. The winners were: Harley Miller, Amber Jerdon, Barb Wood, Diane Sutton, Marlene Chupp and Skylor Cox.
TOPEKA
Summer reading comes to a close
On July 27, the LaGrange County 4-H Topeka Happy Workers along with the staff at the LaGrange County Public Library-Topeka Branch planned an afternoon of activities, snacks and games at the branch. More than 300 people attended the summer reading finale program and block party.
Library officials said the community room and parking lot were packed with children and adults enjoying outdoor games, face painting, cotton candy, popcorn, tacos in a bag and a special space program by the 4-H Topeka Happy Workers. School supplies were given to all the young patrons who attended the event.
SYRACUSE
More participants in summer reading
The 2019 summer reading program has closed with more children and teens reading more consistently than in prior years, Syracuse Public Library staffers said recently. The rewards, performances and crafts are possible because of many donations from the community, library officials said, adding that the costs of bringing young people into the Syracuse Library in the summertime is $4,000.
The adult summer programs will continue through September when Ray Boomhower comes to talk about his personal hero, Gus Grissom, Sept. 14 at noon.
The Turkey Creek Readers book club will be discussing "Crazy Rich Asians" Aug. 12 at 4:30 p.m. The group will meet on the trails in September with "A Walk in the Woods" by Bill Bryson. "A Universe of Stories" has been on the trails this year with a 1 billionth scale model of the solar system. A walk on the model is scheduled for Aug. 15 at 10:15 a.m. Walkers will be able to complete the quiz, "What makes the earth just right?," and enter the Goldilocks’ drawing for prizes.
Also at the library, Jackie Franks will be showing all the features on a smartphone’s camera. This Purdue Extension program will take place Aug. 14 at 1:30 p.m. Attendees should take their phones.
The public is invited to learn about Medicare ABCD’s from Gregg Palmer in a no-sales situation, library officials said. Once a month, those interested can drop in to ask questions and watch a PowerPoint presentation showing various types of coverage. This August, drop-in will take place Aug. 14th at 6 p.m. On Aug. 21, Palmer will be giving information about Social Security.
WorkOne will be at the library to provide information about unemployment claims and work searches Wednesday from 1 to 4:30 p.m.
