Two local airmen graduate from basic
SANT ANTONIO, Texas — U.S. Air Force Reserve Airman 1st Class Tyler Evers and Air Force Airman Joseph D. Brown both recently graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland.
The airmen completed an eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.
Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.
Evers is a 2019 graduate of NorthWood High School, Nappanee, Indiana.
Brown is the son of David Brown of Elkhart, Indiana.
He is a 2019 graduate of Barnesville High School, Barnesville, Minnesota.
BMH authors to be at book signing
WINONA LAKE — Roger Stichter, Grace College professor, and Knute Larson, a Grace College alumnus, will sign copies of their new books during a reception in the Bill and Ella Male Hospitality Suite of the Manahan Orthopaedic Capital Center, 200 Seminary Drive, Oct. 4.
The event begins at 3 p.m. and will conclude at 5 p.m. At 3:30 p.m., there will be a brief program, when each author will talk about his respective book and answer questions.
In his book, “The Principle of Maximums,” Stichter explains guidelines he shares with students in his classes. He has taught at Grace for 21 years and has received the Indiana Outstanding Educator Award by the Indiana CPA Society and the Alva J. McClain Excellence in Teaching award from Grace College.
First released more than 30 years ago, Larson’s new, updated edition of “The Great Human Race” includes study questions and additional resources to help the reader find courage one step at a time — toward the right finish. As a pastor for 43 years and a church coach for eight, Larson said he understands the many choices and mistakes that go into training for, then running, a marathon of either kind.
Both books were released earlier this summer.
This event is open to the public. Books will be available for purchase at the event or order online at bmhbooks.com.
The reception is co-sponsored by BMH Books and the alumni office at Grace College and Theological Seminary.
Local students earn honors at Trine
ANGOLA — Students from the College of Graduate and Professional Students at Trine University were named to the president’s list for the summer term. To earn president’s list honors, CGPS students must complete a minimum of 12 hours and have a grade-point average of 3.750-4.0.
Local students named to the president’s list are:
• Jose Najera Vazquez of Elkhart
• Miranda Miller of Goshen
