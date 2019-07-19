BRISTOL
Tips to keep pets safe in hot weather
The Humane Society of Elkhart County reminds residents pets are sensitive to the hot summer weather and to take the proper precautions.
“This is extreme weather for animals and humans, please keep your animals safe. Make sure they have plenty of fresh water, think about the surfaces they walk on, leave them at home in a cool house. For livestock, make sure they have shade and plenty of fresh cool water,” said Janet Graham, executive assistant of the Humane Society of Elkhart County.
According to Graham, here are some easy tips to keep the pets safe and cool:
• Know the symptoms of overheating in pets, including excessive panting, difficulty breathing, increased heart and respiratory rates, drooling, mild weakness, stupor or collapsing. Symptoms can also include seizures, bloody diarrhea, vomiting and elevated body temperatures of over 104 degrees.
• Always provide plenty of shade and fresh cold water for your furry friends. For a cheap and easy way to entertain your dog give out a few ice cubes. Most dogs find plenty of enjoyment by playing with ice cubes.
• Leave the pets at home. Pets in parked cars can be deadly. Even with open windows, a car or truck can reach more than 100 degrees Fahrenheit in just a few minutes. If you see a pet suffering in a car, try to locate the owner or contact local police authorities immediately.
• Walk dogs in the early morning or evening when sun exposure is less intense. Asphalt can become extremely hot and burn paws in the afternoon sun.
• If your dog has a heavy coat, do not shave its fur to the skin. Keep the coat at least 1 inch thick to prevent burns. Also, don’t forget the doggie sunscreen. Special pet sunscreen is advised for use on noses and ears.
• Stay inside and find creative ways to help your pet’s burn off some unused energy. Create games or indoor training opportunities. The internet is a great source for inexpensive and fun activities to occupy your animals when outdoor time is not an option.
For heat related concerns and welfare checks of our community animals, please call our office for more information at 574-848-4225.
NAPPANEE
Park board to meet in private session
The Nappanee Board of Parks and Recreation will be meet in executive session (a meeting not open to the public) at 3 p.m. Tuesday at West Park Pavilion, 500 N. Nappanee St.
ELKHART
City gives detour route of C.R. 17
The city of Elkhart has been notified by the Grand Elk Railroad of its intent to rebuild the railroad grade crossing at C.R. 17 in Elkhart beginning Friday.
Rehabilitation of the grade crossing will require the temporary closure of both northbound and southbound C.R. 17 at this location, city officials said. Elkhart officials estimate more than 25,000 vehicles cross this railroad crossing each day. Motorists will be detoured around the closure via Middlebury Street, Middleton Run Road and East Jackson Boulevard. The rebuild will continue through the weekend with a projected completion date of July 30, weather permitting.
For more information regarding the detour routes, contact Elkhart Right of Way Engineer Jeff Schaffer at 574-293-2572 or Jeff.Schaffer@coei.org.
