Three GHS students commended
GOSHEN — Three Goshen High School students were recently named Commended Students in the 2020 National Merit Scholarship Program: Gabriel Goertz, Conrad Liechty and Sarah “Priya” Sommers
A letter of commendation from the high school and National Merit Scholarship Corp., which conducts the program, will be presented by Principal Barry Younghans to these seniors.
According to information provided by the National Merit Scholarship Program, about 34,000 Commended Students throughout the nation are being recognized for their exceptional academic promise. Although they will not continue in the 2020 competition for National Merit Scholarship awards, Commended Students placed among the top 50,000 scorers of more than 1.5 million students who entered the 2020 competition by taking the 2018 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT).
Men can volunteer to read to students
GOSHEN — Every year, hundreds of men volunteer to read to elementary classrooms in Goshen and Elkhart community schools for the Real Men Read program.
They set aside 30 minutes per week for four weeks to provide children positive male role models, help foster a love of reading and show youth that the community cares, according to information provided by program organizers.
“Our goal is to provide volunteers in all first- through fourth-grade classrooms in Goshen Schools and first- through second-grade classrooms in Elkhart Community Schools,” organizers write.
Training luncheons will take place from noon to 1 p.m. Oct. 22 at United Way of Elkhart County for Elkhart schools and from noon to 1 p.m. Oct. 23 at Grace Community Church for Goshen schools. In-classroom readings occur the weeks of Oct. 28-Nov. 22 (four reading sessions). The registration deadline for Real Men Read is Oct. 11.
For those interested in volunteering at Goshen Schools or to receive an invitation to the Goshen training luncheon, contact Sharon Sarber at ssarber@goshenschools.org or call 574-533-8631, ext. 2048.
For Elkhart Community Schools, contact Diane Lucchese at Dianelcares@gmail.com or 574-295-4830. Those interested should provide their name, contact information and school/classroom request in the email or voicemail response.
Learn about effects of good sleep
GOSHEN — Poor sleep can increase a person’s risk of conditions such as heart disease, obesity and dementia. It can even affect how a person looks, according to information provided by Goshen Health officials.
To learn more about the impact of sleep, the public can attend Goshen Health’s next Thrive meeting this Tuesday from 11 a.m. to noon at Greencroft’s Goshen Community Center. Attendees will discuss ways to sleep better, how to fall asleep and stay asleep.
Richard Osborn, supervisor of Goshen Sleep Disorders Center, will also discuss sleep disorders and treatments, along with tips and good sleep habits.
November’s topic will cover superfoods. Thrive meetings are offered the first Tuesday of each month from 11 a.m. to noon at the Greencroft Community Center in Goshen. To learn more, visit GoshenHealth.com/THRIVE or call 574-364-2496. All meetings are free and open to all. No registration is required.
