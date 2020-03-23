Tar spot meeting online March 30
GOSHEN — Local cornfields were stricken with tar spot hard in 2019. Corn growers commonly said they lost 20% of their yield, with a few fields nearing 50% by some estimates, Purdue Extension of Elkhart County Educator Jeff Burbrink said.
With all meetings being shut down because of social distancing, Purdue Extension will try something a little new to get the latest management information about tar spot, he said. At 2 p.m. March 30, there will be a webinar on tar spot management in northern Indiana. Darcy Telenko, Purdue’s field crop disease specialist, will be the speaker.
To participate, go to https://zoom.us/j/361725567. Participants may be asked to download Zoom software and install it. Generally, Chrome, Edge and Safari browsers work well with the Zoom software, Burbrink said. Participants may also be asked to provide a meeting ID, which is 361 725 567. Anyone should be able to access this program with a smartphone or computer.
Telenko’s PowerPoint for the program is posted on the Purdue Extension Elkhart County website. The information will be available for viewing at https://bit.ly/2vHe4s3.
Wawasee to meet in emergency session
SYRACUSE — The Wawasee Board of School Trustees will be holding an emergency board meeting at 9 a.m. today in the Administrative Office Conference Room.
There will be one board member attending, with the others on the phone. There are two resolutions to pass on the agenda.
CLUB NEWS
Delta Theta Chi Sorority
Indiana Eta chapter
Meeting date/place: Nine members met at the home of Ricki Weaver on March 10, for a business meeting.
Meeting events: Sandy Pixey and Ricki Weaver were the hostesses for the evening. Post meeting, a social was enjoyed by all who attended. The social was titled “100 Questions,” where each sister drew random questions and was asked to answer.
Committee reports were presented by: Budget/Ways and Means – Linda Sinon; Educational – Nancy Whipple; History Book & Membership – Jane Sickman; Literacy & Scholarship – Betty Nelson, Publicity – Ricki Weaver; Telephone — Linda Sinon.
Meeting times: The next business meeting, which was set for March 24, has been canceled.
For more information: Visit deltathetachi.org or email rickirenbarger@aol.com
Help restock SPA Women’s Ministry Homes’ shelves
ELKHART — SPA Women’s Ministry Homes needs help to restock shelves.
SPA provides six-month residential treatment, transitional housing and aftercare services for women experiencing life-controlling issues such as domestic violence and substance abuse. Approximately 60 women are served each year in a residential setting.
Community members are asked to support the mission by providing gift cards, stamps, nicotine patches and gum, journals, body wash and lotion kits, copy paper, toilet paper, liquid laundry soap and financial contributions.
To donate, call Carrie Zickefoose at 574-522-8338 email carriez@spaministryhomes.org to arrange a drop off. Financial contributions may be mailed to SPA Women’s Ministry Homes, 23221 Old U.S. 20, Elkhart, IN 46516. Make checks payable to SPA Inc. or visit www.spaministryhomes.org to make an online donation.
