State pop-up vaccination clinic in Elkhart
ELKHART — The Indiana Department of Health will host a pop-up vaccination clinic from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday at the Elkhart Housing Authority, 1396 Benham Ave.
Lacasa’s Help-A-House accepting applications
GOSHEN — Homeowners with limited income who need home repairs and live in the city of Goshen are invited to apply for Lacasa’s 31st annual Help-A-House Program.
HAH benefits residents and neighborhoods in Goshen by completing major repairs such as roofs, furnace replacements, window replacements and accessibility additions. HAH is supported by a partnership between Lacasa and the city of Goshen. The city of Goshen’s Community Development Block Grant provides funds that back the home renovations.
Lacasa also relies heavily on additional sponsors which include: State Farm, Fidler Family Fund, Interra Credit Union, Lake City Bank, Lippert Components, Everence and Goshen Health.
More than 560 homes and families in Goshen have benefitted from this program since its inception in 1991.
Homeowners should apply as soon as possible. Applications are treated on a first-come, first-served basis. To find out more or apply, visit lacasainc.net/programs/help-a-house/ or contact us at 574-533-4450 or rocio.arevalo@lacasainc.net.
Mini 4-H drive-thru event coming up
GOSHEN — The Mini 4-H Drive-Thru Welcome Event will take place March 29 from 4-7 p.m. at the 4-H Fairgrounds in Goshen, Gate 2. All Elkhart County kindergartners, first- and second-graders and their parents are invited to attend this free program. Mini 4-H members will be able to register for free workshops and day camp, see examples of projects, meet the Mini 4-H leaders and receive their project manual.
Mini 4-H members can select from 15 different projects, which include: Arts & Crafts; Bicycle; Bugs; Collections; Cookie Decorating; Dinosaurs; Farm Animals; Flowers & Garden; Foods; Forestry; Models; Pets; Sewing; Tractor; and Wildlife. Each Mini 4-H project manual includes age-appropriate activities that members complete in order to learn more about their topic.
Those who have not enrolled in 4-H yet and would like to can be assisted in doing so at this event or they may register online at v2.4honline.com. For more information, contact the Purdue Extension Elkhart County office at 574-533-0554.
Easter egg hunt at Creekside
ELKHART — Creekside Church of the Brethren, 60455 C.R. 113, will host a drive-up Easter egg hunt April 3 from 10 to 11 a.m. This event is for children ages 3 to 12.
Participants must be present to receive a treat bag. Bags will go to the first 80 kids.
For more information, call 574-875-7800.
