Spending smarter topic of Extension talk
GOSHEN — The Elkhart County Extension Homemakers are offering a free, educational program on improving money habits presented by Mary Ann Lienhart Cross, Purdue University Extension Educator in Health & Human Sciences in Elkhart County. This program will take place at 1 and 7 p.m. Oct. 21 at the Purdue Extension Elkhart County office, located on the Elkhart County 4-H Fairgrounds.
This program will explore a wide range of everyday topics from credit card debt and household budgeting to holiday sales. The group will look at how people’s beliefs about dollars and cents are often wrong and are costly. Participants will also look at the unconscious fears and desires driving people’s worst financial instincts and how to improve money habits.
To join the program, register in advance by calling the Extension Office at 574-533-0554 or emailing fink24@purdue.edu. This program and all programs of the Purdue University Extension Service are open to everyone. For special accommodations, contact Mary Ann Lienhart-Cross at 574-533-0554 or lienhart@purdue.edu by Oct. 7.
Program on invasive species coming up
MIDDLEBURY — Middlebury Parks and Recreation Department kicks off a new quarterly series of public learning events christened “Education and Action” designed to entertain and educate people about the outside world and how it directly affects everyone. The free events will take place seasonally and begin with the autumn installment: “Invasive Species, Awareness and Solutions” in Riverbend Park, 511 E. Warren St., Oct. 19 from 10 to 11:30 a.m.
Middlebury Park Superintendent Tom Enright will lead the group. He will share how to recognize invasive plants and understand the threat they pose to the ecology of wild places and native species, as well as in people’s backyards and food supply. Enright will share actions and solutions everyone can take to create a happy habitat for humans and wild neighbors. Dress for the weather and prepare to take a little “action” in Middlebury’s outdoor classroom, Riverbend Park.
For information, contact Tom Enright at parks@middleburyin.com.
Register for free suicide prevention training
FORT WAYNE — Parkview Behavioral Health and several regional partners will be hosting free QPR suicide prevention training sessions Oct. 12 at 11 different locations throughout the region. QPR stands for question, persuade and refer, a technique used to recognize the signs of someone at risk of suicide, offer hope and get that person the support they need, Parkview officials explained.
“Just as people trained in CPR save lives during a cardiovascular emergency, those trained in QPR save lives during a mental health emergency,” said Connie Kerrigan, director of community outreach, Parkview Behavioral Health. “We want the public to have the tools they need to respond when a friend, family member, co-worker or anyone else they know needs help. This training helps you recognize the signs of a mental health crisis and empowers you to take action.”
Training sessions are open to those age 18 and older at the following times and locations locally:
Morning sessions – 10 a.m. to noon
• Northeastern Center of Albion, 833 E. Main St., Albion
• Parkview LaGrange Hospital EMS Building, main classroom, 0982 N. 00 East-West, LaGrange
Afternoon sessions – 1 to 3 p.m.
• Parkview Center for Healthy Living, 401 Diamond St., Kendallville
• Parkview Center for Healthy Living, Parkview Warsaw YMCA, 1305 Mariners Drive, Warsaw
These training sessions are free, but registration is required. Visit Parkview.com/PreventSuicide to register and choose a location. Registration will close Oct. 10 or when capacity is reached for individual locations. If you have questions about the sessions, call 888-780-3505.
Commented
