Soup, salad bar offered Thursday
NAPPANEE — Nappanee Church of the Brethren, 301 Mack Drive, will be hosting its annual all-you-can-eat soup and salad bar from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday.
The event will include potato and taco soups. Cost will be donations only.
Public invited to VFW events
GOSHEN — Members of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 985, 1201 W. Pike St., invite the public to eat and join in several upcoming events this week.
Burgers will be served from 4 to 8 p.m. today. Cost is $2.
On Wednesday, a pasta buffet will be available from 5 to 7 p.m., or diners may order from the menu.
Fish or shrimp dinners will be served from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday. Bingo and karaoke will begin at 7 p.m.
100 Women Who Care event is March 24
LEESBURG — United Way of Kosciusko County will host 100 Women Who Care from 6 to 7:30 p.m. March 24 at Tippy Creek Winery, 5920 N. 200 East.
“This event brings together women who want to make an immediate and positive impact within our community," Joy Goshert, co-chair of Women United, said. “Every woman is invited to attend, although seating is limited to the first 100.”
During the event, attendees will learn how Kids United projects will help children fall in love with reading, encourage parents and children to play and learn together and comfort homeless children at bedtime, according to a recent news release from United Way officials.
Attendees can register for the event by making a $100 donation. The entire registration fee will be donated to the featured program of their choice. Registration is required online at www.unitedwaykosciusko.org or by contacting Sharon Sallot at sharon@unitedwaykosciusko.org. The 100 Women Who Care event is sponsored by DePuy Synthes, Parkview and Hailey Hughes Photography.
“I am excited to be a part of expanding women’s philanthropy in Kosciusko County” Anne Hill, co-chair of Women United, said. “When women join together powerful change can quickly take place.”
GriefShare support group begins today
SHIPSHEWANA — Townline Mennonite Church, 2165 S. 1000 West, will be hosting a GriefShare support group at 6 p.m. Tuesdays beginning today. The group will continue to meet through May 19.
All are welcome to begin attending the GriefShare group at any session, as each is “self-contained,” so sequential attendance is not necessary. Some of the topics included are "The Journey of Grief," "Grief and Your Relationships," "Guilt and Anger," "Complicating Factors," and "What Do I Live for Now?"
After the funeral, when the flowers, cards and phone calls have stopped coming, most people return to their normal lives, but grief continues and some people feel alone. Friends may want to help, but don't know how.
The group is led by people who have experienced significant losses in their own lives and are examples of the healing and restoration that can occur as an outgrowth of deep grief.
Those who have lost a spouse, child, family member or friend may find there are not many people who understand the deep hurt. GriefShare groups meet weekly to help those grieving face these challenges and move toward rebuilding their lives. It features a video seminar series with some of the nation’s foremost Christian experts on grief and recovery topics, according to a news release from the GriefShare group.
Each seminar is combined with a small group discussion time to allow group participants to talk about the content of the seminar and about how they are dealing with the death of their loved one. No one is required to share, as it is all voluntary.
Registration is requested by calling Mary Helmuth at 574-304-3276. During the sessions, there will also be classes for children following the same subject series as parents. For more information about GriefShare, visit www.griefshare.org.
