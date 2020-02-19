Silent auction, fundraiser set for Saturday
GOSHEN — Beloved Not Forgotten silent auction and fundraiser craft show will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Elkhart County 4-H Fairgrounds, 17746, C.R. 34.
There will be 40 vendors on hand for the free, family-friendly event. There will be a silent auction and baskets donated by vendors and local businesses in the community.
Beloved Not Forgotten is an organization which works to provide a safe, home-like residential environment to children victimized by sex trafficking in Indiana.
For more information, visit belovednotforgotten.net.
Organizations invited to apply for grant
NIPSCO is accepting applications for its environmental action grant to support local nonprofit organizations with environmental initiatives. In its fifth year, NIPSCO’s Environmental Action Grant aims to provide funding for restoration and education projects throughout northern Indiana.
Prior-year funding recipients included environmental groups, community groups, schools and other nonprofit organizations. In 2019, the NIPSCO Environmental Action Grant funded 15 projects with a total of $50,000. Projects included habitat, shoreline, pond and wetland restoration; outdoor and environmental education; and native seed planting.
Grants are available in the amount of $500 to $5,000 for organizations seeking funds for environmental restoration projects and education programs. Applications will be accepted through April 3, with grant awards announced the week of Earth Day, April 22.
Nonprofit organizations with an environmental restoration or education project are invited to submit a grant request through NIPSCO’s online request portal at NIPSCO.com/Community. When submitting an application online, select the “Environmental Stewardship” option in the Area of Impact drop-down box on the application. Applications should include a project description, timeline and evaluation. Creating opportunities for volunteerism is an important part of the grant, in addition to providing monetary support to the organization.
Eligible organizations must be a 501©(3) or other nonprofit, as determined by the Internal Revenue Service, with an environmental project focus and have a direct impact in the NIPSCO service area.
For more information, visit NIPSCO.com/Environment.
Church Community Services, Cultivate Culinary work to feed children
ELKHART — Church Community Services and Cultivate Culinary are partnering to feed school children throughout weekends when they may be hungry without school-provided meals they receive during the week.
Cultivate, a local food rescue organization, takes leftover food, mainly from local catering companies, and freezes the food into three compartment containers for a protein, a vegetable and a starch. The packages are frozen and delivered to community organizations that can share the food with those in need. Each Friday, volunteer groups from River Oaks Community Church-Elkhart, Lighthouse Vineyard Church or Trinity Church on Jackson will help Church Community Services pack backpacks of rescued meals and deliver them to Mary Daly Elementary, Hawthorne Elementary, Pinewood Elementary, Roosevelt STEAM Academy and Woodland Elementary. Through the partnership, 100 kids will receive six meals each so they won’t go hungry over the weekend.
“We are excited to be a partner with Cultivate Culinary and be able to take food that would otherwise be wasted, and feed children in our community so they can be healthier and better able to focus when they get to school on Monday morning,” Tom McArthur, executive director of Church Community Services, said.
For more information, visit www.churchcommunityservices.org or cultivateculinary.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.