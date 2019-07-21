SHIPSHEWANACouncil to meet over alleged misconduct
At 9 a.m. Wednesday, the Shipshewana Town Council will meet in executive session in the West Annex meeting room of the Board of Commissioners Chambers of the LaGrange County Office Building, 114 W. Michigan St., LaGrange.
The council is meeting to receive information concerning the alleged misconduct of a person over whom the council has jurisdiction, and to discuss, before a determination, the individual’s status as an employee.
INDIANAGovernor directs flags to be flown at half-staff
Gov. Eric J. Holcomb is directing flags across the state to be flown at half-staff Tuesday to honor John Paul Stevens, retired associate justice of the Supreme Court of the United States.
Flags should be flown at half-staff from sunrise until sunset on the day of his burial, Tuesday.
Gov. Holcomb also asks businesses and residents across the state to lower their flags to half-staff.
SYRACUSESummer reading to end with magic
Professor Steve brings the excitement of a magic show while demonstrating science principles. He is coming for the finale of children’s summer reading at the Syracuse Library at 2 p.m. July 30. Families are invited to see flight-related objects fly, hover, crash and change shape on one last adventure around the world.
This summer children have built, competed and played games both inside and out in the sun. The last programs for kids are Move It at 2 p.m. July 29 and at 10:30 a.m. July 31. They are “Just Play” inside games. Regular children’s programming resumes in September.
BAG-OF-BOOKS SALE
The Friends of the Library members have been saving nice, used books so that bargain hunters during the community wide garage sales have plenty to choose from. The bag-of-books sale is both downstairs and out in the garden Aug.1 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Aug. 2 from 9 a.m. until noon. The morning walk and advanced chair yoga is cancelled because of the sale.
Aug. 1 is the last day the painted reading chairs will be on display in the Rosalyn Jones Research Room. The chairs will be going to their new homes at the conclusion of the sale at 6 p.m.
Syracuse Library offers a homebound service. Anyone who is homebound and needs a book delivery should contact the library for information. Staff help with both six-week absences or longer needs.
ELKHARTBehavioral health services offered
Behavioral health services for pediatric and adult patients are now available at Heart City Health, 236 Simpson Ave. and 148 W. Hively Ave., Elkhart.
For adults, Heart City Health provides mental health and substance abuse services at both locations. For pediatric patients, telepsychiatry services are provided at the Simpson Avenue location. Telepsychiatry involves using video conferencing technology to connect a patient with a provider to offer a range of behavioral health services.
To register as a patient and make an appointment, call 293-0052. Heart City Health accepts commercial insurance, Medicaid and Medicare. For patients without insurance coverage, the facility has a sliding fee scale based on income and family size.
GOSHENSenior bingo to be played at Fairview Grange
Senior bingo, for people ages 55 and older, will be played on the first, third and fourth Wednesdays of the month. Bingo play is free, with doors opening at 9 a.m. Lunch will be served on site at 11:30 a.m. and is also free.
Coffee, punch and snacks will be served prior to bingo, which begins at 10 a.m. Attendees can also take their own snacks to share. Anyone who has items that are in good shape and would like to donate them to the bingo prize table can do so.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.