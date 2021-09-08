Community breakfast set for Saturday
MIDDLEBURY — The Middlebury Chamber of Commerce will host a Middlebury Fall Festival community breakfast in East Park along Main Street, from 7 to 9 a.m. Saturday.
The cost will be $8 per person, age 6 and up, and age 5 and under is free.
Profits will benefit the Middlebury Food Pantry and Blessing in a Backpack. For more information visit www.facebook.com/middleburychamberofcommerce.
Concord school board to meet
ELKHART — The Board of Schools Trustees for Concord Community Schools will meet at 5 p.m. Monday at the Concord Education Center, 59040 Minuteman Way.
The purpose of the workshop meeting will be to train members with an outside consultant about the performance of the role of the members as public officials, according to a news release.
Power from the Past headed to Nappanee
NAPPANEE — Power from the Past, a club open to anyone with an interest in antique farm equipment, toys and memorabilia, and steam powered equipment, will host events at the Barns of Nappanee, 1600 W. Market St., the weekend before the Apple Festival starts.
On Friday night the KOI Dirt Drag event will take place, according to a news release. Entry classes include 4-wheel drive, dirt bikes, side-by-side (UTV’s utility vehicles) and pick-up trucks. Registration will be before the event with an entrance fee of $10, except for diesel and hot open, which has a $20 fee. Admission is $10 for spectators, children 12 and under are free.
On Saturday, the 13th annual Apple Festival Tractor & Truck Pull will take place.
On Thursday at 9 a.m. there will be opening ceremonies, followed by assorted demonstrations. At noon each day they’ll blow the noon whistle then more demonstrations. At 4:30 p.m. they’ll be a parade — any two-cycle tractor can participate.
Admission is $10 or attendees can purchase a family admission for $20 or pay $20 for the entire weekend.
For more information visit www.nappaneepowerfromthepast.org.
Goshen City Council to host executive session
GOSHEN — The Goshen City Council will meet in executive session at 9 a.m. Friday.
The session will take place at the Chamber of Commerce, 232 S. Main St., according to a news release.
