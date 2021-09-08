Clean Your Files Day is Monday
ELKHART — The city of Elkhart, Integra Certified Document Destruction and the Greater Elkhart Chamber of Commerce invite businesses, non-profits, schools and residents to drop off unneeded office paper as part of Clean Your Files Day near Civic Plaza Monday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
This is an opportunity to purge old files and paper from the office or home, according to a news release. Integra will provide free shredding and recycling up to five boxes, with each box thereafter at $3.
Boxes should be no larger than a typical file box in size. For more information please call Integra: 295-4611, ext. 552. Participants can register at www.elkhart.org/event/clean-your-files-day-2021/. Registration is not required but would be helpful for planning, and to contact participants if there are any changes in the schedule.
Help “Feathered Friends” Sept. 17
MIDDLEBURY — Feathered Friends will take place Sept. 17, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Riverbend Park, 511 E. Warren St.
In this free event participants will have the opportunity to build a wooden bird feeder, construct a mason bee house, take a birding hike (take binoculars if you have them) and interact with a bald eagle and other raptors presented by Soarin’ Hawk Raptor Rehabilitation, an organization dedicated to the rescue, recovery and release of Indiana’s injured and orphaned birds of prey.
Food will be available for purchase from Ron’s River Dogs, Dips on the Vine, and Ben’s Pretzels, according to a news release.
Meetings set for library
SYRACUSE — Several groups will be meeting throughout next week at the Syracuse-Turkey Creek Township Public Library along E. Main Street.
Mahjong meets at 10 a.m., Monday, in the downstairs meeting room. Players of all skill levels — including those wanting to learn the game — are invited to attend. The “Dungeons and Dragons” group meets later that day at 2 p.m., setting up in the downstairs meeting room as well. Both of these groups meet every Monday.
On Sept. 16, the adult book club will be meeting at 1 p.m. in person in the meeting room to discuss “Looking for Alaska” by John Green, and Gregg Palmer will be providing Medicare help at 6 p.m. in the Rosalyn Jones Room.
Children have homeschool class and story time Sept. 17. Both programs occur at 10:30 a.m. Story time is meant for toddlers and preschoolers, while homeschool class is aimed at school-age children. Weather permitting, home-schooled children will learn how to build a solar cooker.
The Workshop, an adult writing group, will meet at 11 a.m. Sept. 18. Take something to share or come for conversation and to listen to other writers share their pieces.
