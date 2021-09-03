Elkhart County Genealogical Society meeting to resume
BRISTOL — The Elkhart County Genealogical Society is resuming its monthly meetings at 1 p.m. Sept. 16 in the Bristol Public Library Community Room.
The library is located at 505 W. Vistula St. (Ind. 120). If it is still closed east of C.R. 17, Elkhart attendees will need alternate route: via C.R. 8 or C.R. 14 to C.R. 19, then east on 120.
The meeting is open to the public. Masks are recommended.
The program will be a video about indentured servitude, according to a news release. Told by a husband and wife team through fictional characters, Irish immigrant Maggie Delaney and her master, this first-person narrative comes alive in a very powerful way, the release reads.
Wakarusa council to meet Tuesday
WAKARUSA — The Wakarusa Town Council will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at 100 W. Waterford St.
Among other items, the meeting will include public hearing on the 2022 town budget.
Goshen council to meet Tuesday
GOSHEN — The Goshen City Council will meet in regular session at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
For a live stream of this meeting, go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83525446373, or call 312-626-6799 or 929-205-6099.
The meeting ID is 835 2544 6373.
- To speak during the public meeting, use the “raise hand” feature on Zoom meeting or dial 9 if calling on the telephone.
LaGrange council to meet Tuesday
LAGRANGE — The LaGrange Town Council will meet via Zoom at 2 p.m. Tuesday.
To take part go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/7715194193 pwd=OUVZSEtjcWgvYVpHNStxQ294eVdTQT09.
The meeting ID is 771 519 4193, and the passcode is 890394.
GHS Class of ’65 to meet next month
GOSHEN — The Goshen High School Class of 1965 will be celebrating its 56-year reunion Oct. 2 at the Veterans of Foreign Wars post at 1201 Pike St. from 5 to 10 p.m. The cost per person is $25 and the buffet meal will be served at 6 p.m.
A 10 a.m. golf outing is set for that same day at Black Squirrel Golf Club at 1017 Larimer Drive. Those interested in participating in the golf outing should contact John Sorg at sorgjl@maplenet.net or call 574-533-8595.
On Oct. 3, guests may meet at Angel’s Pancake House, 510 West Lincoln Ave., Goshen, at 10 a.m. for breakfast. No RSVP is needed.
For more information, call Jan Huber at 574-533-7564 or text 574-849-7956 or by e-mail janhuber@juno.com. The reservation deadline for the Oct. 2 evening event is Sept. 18.
Those who were ever a part of the Class of 1965 and did not receive the Aug. 2 mailing should call or email Jan.
