‘Shred-a-thon’ will be Saturday
MIDDLEBURY — Integra Certified Document Destruction will host a Shred-a-thon event from 8:30 to 11 :30 a.m. Saturday at Northridge High School, 56779 Northridge Drive.
The event is a fundraiser for Northridge Robotics Cyberbuggies, according to a news release.
The suggested donation is $10 for up to four boxes or bags of paper documents to shred, with $3 for each additional box or bag.
Curbside drop-off is available.
Middlebury resident graduates from Colgate
HAMILTON, N.Y. — Camden Koch, of Middlebury, is a graduate of Colgate University in the Class of 2021.
Koch, a graduate of Northridge High School, majored in economics at Colgate, receiving a bachelor of arts degree magna cum laude at Colgate’s 200th Commencement, which was held in person at Colgate’s Andy Kerr Stadium on May 9 this year.
Swiss Steak Supper set for Oct. 9
GOSHEN — Pleasant View Church, 58529 C.R. 23, will be hosting it’s annual Swiss steak supper from 4 to 7 p.m., Oct. 9.
The event is carry-out only. For adults the cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children aged 6 to 10, according to a news release.
Drive-ups are welcome, and for advanced tickets call 533-2872.
Walking tour of Elkhart set for Wednesday
ELKHART — The Elkhart County Historical Museum staff will be offering a historic walking tour of Elkhart Wednesday starting at 6:30 p.m., weather permitting.
The tour will begin at the Elkhart Civic Plaza, 350 S. Main St. There is no cost to participate in the tour, but registration is required, according to a news release.
The tour is restricted to 15 people.
Register by Tuesday by going to elkhartcountyparks.org and finding the event on the Events Calendar page.
Endocrinologist joins Goshen Physicians network
GOSHEN — Lily Kwatampora, MD, has joined Goshen Physicians as an endocrinologist.
Kwatampora specializes in treating patients with diabetes, thyroid diseases and other endocrine system disorders. She is board certified in internal medicine, endocrinology, diabetes and metabolism, according to a news release.
Kwatampora sees patients at Goshen Physicians Endocrinology, located in the Pro Park complex at 2012 S. Main St., Suite C.
Kwatampora received fellowship training in endocrinology, diabetes and metabolism at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, Texas. She earned a master of public health from the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston, Texas. Her bachelor of medicine and surgery is from Makerere University in Kampala, Uganda.
