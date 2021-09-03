Contra Dancing set for Saturday
GOSHEN — Goshen Community Contra Dancing will host a contra dance Saturday at 6 p.m.
The caller will be Elkhart’s Dwayne Johnson and music will be performed by Soltre, according to a news release.
Masks are required. No partner is necessary and instruction is given by the caller for all dances throughout the evening. Admission is $8 for adults, $5 for students, and children ages 11 and under are free.
The September dance is at The Life Center, First United Methodist Church, 1212 W. Plymouth Ave. Those attending should wear light clothing, athletic shoes and supply their own non-alcoholic refreshments. A beginner’s workshop begins at 6 p.m. and the dancing picks up at 6:30 p.m.
Deitsch Society dinner canceled
GOSHEN — The Pennsylvania Deitsch Society of Northern Indiana will not hold its usual dinner this year due to delays in opening public events.
The annual event is expected to return on the first Thursday of October, 2022.
COVID testing today, Saturday
GOSHEN — A drive-thru COVID–19 testing and vaccine clinic will take place today and Saturday, from noon to 8 p.m.
The event will be sponsored by the Indiana State Department of Health and will take place at the Life Center Church parking lot, 1212 W. Plymouth Ave.
Rapid & PCR testing, and well as the Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccines will be available.
For the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, those being vaccinated must be age 18 or older, and for Pfizer age 12 or older.
All minors must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
GC ranked high by magazine
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Goshen College was named the top bachelor’s degree college in Indiana for the fifth year in a row, and number seven nationally, by Washington Monthly magazine in its 2021 annual college rankings.
The ranking takes into consideration civic engagement, research and social mobility, according to a article provided by Goshen College.
About 250 colleges are included in the bachelor’s college rankings, defined by “institutions that award almost exclusively bachelor’s degrees.”
The magazine also gave high marks to Goshen College in several areas, including ranking the college second in research, which takes into account the percentage of students who go on to earn a Ph.D, and fifth for graduation rate.
