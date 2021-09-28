Library to host environmental expert
GOSHEN — On Thursday, at 6:30 p.m., the Goshen Public Library staff will host a virtual author visit from Dr. Kate O’Neill, a professor in the Department of Environmental Science, Policy and Management at the University of California at Berkeley.
To register, visit https://bit.ly/GoshenZeroWaste-KateONeill.
The visit is part of the Goshen Zero Waste initiative, which is being coordinated by the library and the Department of Environmental Resilience of the city of Goshen. O’Neil is known for her work on global environmental politics and governance and the global political economy of waste, according to a news release.
For more information visit goshenindiana.org/environmental-resilience.
COVID testing, vaccination site set for Friday, Saturday
LIGONIER — The Indiana Department of Health will host a mobile drive thru COVID-19 vaccination and testing site at Kenney Park in Ligonier from noon until 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
No appointments are necessary, according to a news release. Kenney Park is located near the intersection of Kenney Park Drive and West Union Street.
For more information visit www.coronavirus.in.gov.
School, career center open house set for Monday
ELKHART — Elkhart Community Schools staff invites the community to Elkhart High School and Elkhart Area Career Center for a community night and open house Monday, from 6 to 7:30 p.m., at 2510 California Road.
Guided walking tours (40 minutes) will be available on a limited basis for those who register in advance, according to a news release. To register for a tour, visit https://tinyurl.com/EHS-Tour.
Food distributions set for October
SOUTH BEND — The Food Bank of Northern Indiana will host mobile food distribution sites at the following locations in October.
All will take place between 10 a.m. and noon, and are sponsored by Morgan Stanley Move for Meals to serve up to 300 households, according to a news release.
- Oct. 8 – Concord Mall, 3701 S. Main St. (by Carson Pirie Scott), Elkhart
- Oct. 14 – Maple City Chapel, 2015 Lincolnway East, Goshen
- Oct. 19 – Excel Center, 2626 Prairie St., Elkhart
- Oct. 25 – Family Christian Development Center, 107 E. Marion St., Nappanee
- Oct. 28 – New Life Christian Church and World Outreach, 744 S. 325 East, Warsaw
For more information visit feedindiana.org.
