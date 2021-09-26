Clinton Civil Township to meet
MILLERSBURG – The Clinton Civil Township will meet at 4:30 p.m., today, for the 2022 budget adoption meeting at 500 Carriage Lane, Millersburg.
The public is welcome to attend, according to a news release.
Colors of Fall at Milford Public Library
MILFORD – The Milford Public Library will host a ZOOM event Wednesday, at 10:30 a.m. for this first story time session of the season. The library, 101 N. Main St., will be kicking off fall story time with the theme “Colors of Fall,” where kids can wear their favorite fall color and join Miss Trisha as she reads stories filled with fall colors, as well as make a fall related craft and have a snack together.
Story time is a free program for children ages 3-6. Sign up at the children’s circulation desk today to receive the ZOOM link.
Make-and-take craft packets for story time will be available for pick up at the children’s circulation desk prior to the session. No library card needed.
Literacy services receives grant
WARSAW – On Friday, Vice President and Trust Officer of 1st Source Bank Tom Tearney presented a $10,000 grant from the Esther Pfleiderer Charitable Trust to the Board of Directors of Kosciusko Literacy Services (KLS).
The grant supports Kosciusko Literacy Services’ Read to Grow Children’s Book Club program which improves early literacy of preschoolers in Kosciusko County, according to a news release.
“This grant is helping to place children’s books in the homes of families living in poverty,” the release said. “Each child enrolled in the Read to Grow Children’s Book Club receives one book a month from birth to age five. Reading to children at an early age helps the child’s brain to develop language and reading skills.”
For more information on Kosciusko Literacy Services, visit www.kcread.org., email kls@kcread.org, or call 574-267-5380.
Flora-themed events set for the fall
ELKHART COUNTY – Elkhart County Parks is hosting an array of flora-themed events this fall.
• For the aspiring arborist: Learn local species at Tree I.D. 101, Friday, from 6–7 p.m. at Ox Bow Haus Shelter in Ox Bow County Park, 23033 C.R. 45, Goshen,.
• For the green thumb: Give a plant and get a plant at the Fall Plant Exchange, Saturday, beginning at 1 p.m. at Cobus Creek County Park, 30680 C.R. 8, Elkhart.
• For the young sprout: Kids ages 3-5 are invited to learn about all things tree-related at Nature Nuts: Trees on Oct. 5 and 6 from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at Ox Bow Haus Shelter in Ox Bow County Park.
• For the budding naturalist: Study leaves with like-minded nature nerds (ages 6-9) at Trail Trekkers: Leaves on Oct. 18 from 1:30 to 3 p.m. at Black Maple Shelter in Ox Bow County Park.
For more information visit elkhartcountyparks.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.